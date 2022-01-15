Hiring need continues to challenge Shawnee businesses

In this 2021 photo, the Shawnee Sonic at 2131 N. Kickapoo is pictured. There are still many "Now Hiring" and "Help Wanted" signs visible at local businesses around Shawnee looking to fill their open positions, an ongoing dilemma across the state and nation.

In Shawnee, the hiring outlook remains largely unchanged as local businesses try to entice potential employees to apply within.

This has been the case for several months.

In early July more than 40 help-wanted notices were readily visible along Harrison and Kickapoo — two of Shawnee's busiest commercial streets. For many of those sites, help-wanted signs remain, and additional stores are jumping in for a shot at potential employees to fill needed positions.

Shawnee's visible need for workers is not unique.

All across the nation, a trend dubbed the Great Resignation — or Big Quit — is affecting everyone.

Shawnee Forward CEO Rachael Melot said LinkedIn's data on who is leaving jobs is most compelling: millions of baby boomers are retiring early, but also millions of Gen Z workers (people in their teens and early 20s) and many more women than men.

“In all, the highest quit rate since the government started keeping track two decades ago,” she said.

This is having deep impacts on local companies, Melot said — those with outdated policies or practices, those who haven't demonstrated the 'why' of the work to their employees and jobs that simply don't meet the needs of the person to live a fulfilling and joy-filled life.

“Locally we continue to see hiring signs and a great deal of employee movement,” she said. “Compounded with the winter sicknesses of flu, COVID and other illness, employers are definitely having a hard time maintaining business as usual.”

Short-staff fallout

Over the months, as many businesses struggle to maintain day-to-day operations short-handed, some are having to make adjustments to keep up — either temporarily or permanently.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, at bls.gov, the industries with the highest number of employees quitting their jobs has been in the leisure and hospitality industry — accommodation and food services (6.9 percent) — followed by retail trade, at 4.4 percent.

Story continues

Locally, Bar H Bar Branding Iron Bar and Grill was forced to make some major changes because of the lack of workers.

“We will no longer serve breakfast at Bar H Bar Branding Iron,” an Aug. 24 Facebook post reads. “The recent uptick in COVID-19 activity combined with an extreme lack of available staffing has given us no choice but to cut our hours of operation.”

Not all of the businesses with help wanted signs are food related. Many options deal in other areas, like retail, banking and grocery stores.

While most may assume the vacancies are all entry-level positions at fast food restaurants, posts for managers also have been advertised.

Staci Hascall, general manager with Express Employment Professionals in Shawnee, said despite doing really well in 2020, the job placement company struggled in 2021.

Though there are new challenges to face every year, in September Hascall said 2021 has probably been the largest recruiting crunch she has seen, adding there were more companies looking for work than people ready to go to work.

According to Oklahoma Works American Job Center, at oklahomaworks.gov, a Harris poll conducted in October, indicates top reasons why workers aren't urgently looking for a job.

According to Oklahoma Works American Job Center, at oklahomaworks.gov, a Harris poll conducted in October, indicates top reasons why workers aren't urgently looking for a job. They are: COVID-19 concerns (30 percent); have enough money (22 percent); taking care of a family member (22 percent); receiving support from family (21 percent); taking time off for mental, physical health reasons (16 percent); have given up on finding a new job (12 percent); don't want to commute (10 percent); or feel they have sufficient support from unemployment benefits/insurance (9 percent).

Some companies have been boosting wages to attract new workers and keep existing ones.

Oklahoma Works' October report noted SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee was implementing a $15 per hour minimum wage.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Hiring outlook continues to challenge Shawnee businesses