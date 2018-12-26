Hiring A Contractor? The 8 Interview Questions You Must Ask First

From House Beautiful

Dreaming up a new kitchen or spa-worthy bathroom may be the most fun part of renovating, but choosing the right renovation contractor is the most important part. This person will rip out your walls and spend your money, so it's really important that you like and trust them enough to embark on the remodeling journey together.

We've all heard nightmare stories of homeowners who wound up chained to the wrong contractor. Don't be one of them! Asking these questions might help you make the best hire:

Customers are your best sources for information, so don't be afraid to ask a potential contractor if you can speak with their past customers. Put on your reporter's hat and ask questions like, "Were deadlines and expectations met?" and "What were your best and worst experiences?" Christina Hoffmann, content manager for HouseLogic.com, recommends checking online reviews, too. "Look at Yelp, Angie's list, and online forums," she says. "Make sure you’re seeing the full gamut of what people are saying."

Don't just ask for an overall price estimate. "One of the most important questions to ask is, 'Can you itemize prices?'" Hoffmann says. "Then you can compare apples to apples. If prices are not itemized, you don't know what they’re charging for." An itemized list also lets you identify areas where you can make changes to shave costs.