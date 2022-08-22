Hiring and data: how the U.S. will set up new Medicare drug price talks

Ahmed Aboulenein
·4 min read

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government will soon begin hiring experts and collecting the data needed to launch direct negotiations over prescription drug prices for older and disabled people, a top Biden administration official told Reuters.

President Joe Biden last week signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, introducing new policies to tackle climate change, taxes and the rising cost of medicines.

The Act will for the first time allow the federal Medicare health plan for people age 65 or older and the disabled to negotiate prices on up to 20 drugs a year. It also sets limits on drug price increases for Medicare and caps out-of-pocket costs for those enrolled in the program.

The move represents a rare legislative defeat for the powerful pharmaceutical industry and sets a precedent for curbing drug prices in the world's most lucrative market for medicines.

"We definitely are looking to increase our expertise," Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in an interview. "This has been a long time coming, for the federal government and Medicare to have this authority."

Brooks-LaSure said she plans to create a new team tasked with negotiating drug prices within the Center for Medicare. CMS says it expects to start hiring for over 100 positions beginning this fall.

"We are really looking for clinical expertise ... as well as people who have experience negotiating," said Brooks-LaSure, whose agency has regulatory oversight of nearly all healthcare providers in the United States and control of federal health programs covering 170 million people, including 64 million enrolled in Medicare.

"One of the first things is for us to choose which drugs to negotiate. We have 10, and that is something that we'll be announcing next fall, so around a year from now," she said.

CMS will need to collect data from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to identify those first 10 drugs that will be subject to negotiations, a list that will rise to 20 by 2029, she said.

DATA COLLECTION

The government will choose from 50 "high spend" drugs based on Medicare utilization and cost that have only one supplier. Healthcare analysts have said that list could include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's top-selling cancer drug Revlimid, AbbVie Inc's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, and blood thinner pill Xarelto which is sold by Johnson & Johnson in the United States.

But full drug price information is often obscured in the U.S. market. Drugmakers, who fought tooth and nail to prevent the new law from passing, say they often provide substantial rebates and discounts to health plans that are not passed on to consumers. Health plans argue that drugmakers are responsible for setting, and raising, the price of their medicines.

The pharmaceutical industry's powerful trade association, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), declined to comment on how its members might contribute information to CMS or if any of them had been approached.

Officials representing the largest three PBMs - who help negotiate drug prices for health plans – did not respond to requests for comment.

AHIP, the health insurance industry's largest trade group, and its members "stand ready to assist" the government "on this or other implementation issues for new policies," spokesperson David Allen said.

MOVING FAST

Health policy experts say CMS needs to hire from the outside because it does not currently have the capacity to negotiate drug prices. To have an impact, the agency will need to move quickly, because the law requires it to start negotiating in 2023, with the new prices taking effect in 2026.

"The idea of negotiating drug prices has been talked about for quite a while, but this legislation came together very fast. So the federal government is going to have to move quickly to put in place an infrastructure here," said Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Brooks-LaSure said she would cast a wide net and is looking to hire experienced public and private-sector negotiators as well as drug-pricing experts.

"We are absolutely looking to hire from within our friends in the administration as well people outside, and folks will start to see postings on our CMS website," she said. "So whether it's the VA, whether it's from the outside world, from the commercial market, welcome."

While the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), which covers healthcare for more than 9 million people, negotiates drug prices, it does so on a much smaller scale than Medicare would be expected to.

Brooks-LaSure acknowledged the difference and said, "there will be some new uniquely CMS approaches" to negotiations.

CMS should also look to groups like the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), an influential Boston-based nonprofit that researches drug prices, said Andy Slavitt, a former CMS chief under President Barack Obama.

"These are challenging negotiations where people are forced to eat the dog food they don't want to eat," Slavitt said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian officials agree to open Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to UN inspectors: report

    Russia will allow United Nations inspectors access to the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which it has controlled since early March and which it has refused to demilitarize despite concerns.

  • Energy bills: Customers can't carry cost of Ukraine war, boss says

    The government must stop bills being pushed up by the Ukraine war, the boss of Octopus Energy says.

  • Russia ‘to target major Ukrainian cities with missile strikes’ on Independence Day

    Russia will try to increase the number of its missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, on Aug 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian national TV on Aug 21.

  • As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines

    Blueberry bison tamales, harvest salad with mixed greens, creamy carrot and wild rice soup, roasted turkey with squash. This contemporary Native American meal, crafted from the traditional foods of tribes across the United States and prepared with “Ketapanen” – a Menominee expression of love – cost caterer Jessica Pamonicutt $976 to feed a group of 50 people last November. Pamonicutt is the executive chef of Chicago-based Native American catering business Ketapanen Kitchen.

  • Factbox-Big banks expected to rack up more than $1 billion in fines for WhatsApp use

    Banking giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America collectively face more than $1 billion in regulatory fines for employees' use of unapproved messaging tools, including email and apps like WhatsApp. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began probing banks' record-keeping practices relating to the use of personal devices last year, Reuters reported at the time, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is also scrutinizing the issue, bank disclosures show. Here is a list of fines that financial firms have already paid or expect to pay, according to recent disclosures:JP Morgan Chase & Co JP Morgan Chase & Co's broker-dealer subsidiary was fined $200 million last year by the SEC and CFTC for widespread failures to preserve staff communications on personal mobile devices, messaging apps and emails.

  • As U.S. midterms loom, New York race tests abortion's sway with voters

    Democrat Pat Ryan did not mince words in laying out his version of the stakes in Tuesday's New York state special congressional election, telling supporters that Republican attacks on abortion are contributing to an "existential" threat to U.S. democracy. "This is not the country I fought to defend, when the government is telling women what to do with their bodies, and ripping away their rights," Ryan, an Army combat veteran, told several dozen Democratic supporters last week at a Woodstock home overlooking the Catskill Mountains about 100 miles (160 km) north of New York City. The Aug. 23 race between Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro, the executive of Dutchess County, is the first competitive House contest since the U.S. Supreme Court in June eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

  • U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions

    With West Virginia's 1849 abortion ban tied up in court and its conservative legislature stymied over details of enacting a new one, the state's only abortion clinic ought to be operating as usual. But the chaotic legal and political environment in the two months since the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to an abortion has driven unexpected reductions in the services that the clinic can provide, leading its doctors to end most medication abortions and eliminate surgical abortions for women who are more than 16 weeks pregnant. The uncertainty at Women's Health Center in the state capital of Charleston has been mirrored in other states since the Supreme Court overturned its Roe v Wade decision on June 24, ending a 49-year-old precedent that established a right to an abortion.

  • Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

    Only hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area around Ukraine's main nuclear plant from attacks, there were new claims of Russian shelling close to the Zaporizhzhya facilities early Monday. Nikopol, on the the opposite bank of the Dnieper River and about 10 kilometers (6 miles) downstream from the plant, came under fire three times during the night from rockets and mortars, hitting houses, a kindergarten, the bus station and stores, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. Ukraine media reported that four people were wounded.

  • Only Florida could have a Democratic primary like this | Bill Cotterell

    This race for governor hasn’t been the strangest, but the Crist-Fried contest has enough peculiarities to be a real Florida Democratic primary.

  • ‘I’m not going to pay for that’: Gietzen scoffs at Sedgwick County recount

    Sedgwick County was the final county in Kansas to certify its recount results as Wichita anti-abortion activist Mark Gietzen claims the county violated state open meetings law.

  • Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited visibility

    For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. "It's very hard to say with any confidence in normal times ... what the economy's going to be doing in six or 12 months," Powell said on July 27 after the end of the Fed's last policy meeting. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole research conference held at a national park lodge outside of Jackson in the western U.S. state.

  • Russian occupiers prepare minors for war and kidnap children to blackmail relatives Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 09:09 Russian occupiers have begun preparing minors for war in Luhansk Oblast, almost the entirety of which has been captured by Russian forces. The Russians are attempting to break through the Ukrainian defences on the eastern front.

  • Fate of Ukrainian lands held by Russia still seems unclear

    According to Russian state TV, the future of the Ukrainian regions captured by Moscow's forces is all but decided: Referendums on becoming part of Russia will soon take place there, and the joyful residents who were abandoned by Kyiv will be able to prosper in peace. In reality, the Kremlin appears to be in no rush to seal the deal on Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, even though officials it installed there already have announced plans for a vote to join Russia.

  • Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant - Yonhap

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday. Hyundai Motor said in May that it would break ground on its new facility in Georgia in early 2023, with commercial production starting in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. But the company is now considering starting construction later this year in order to begin commercial production in the second half of 2024, Yonhap reported, citing an unidentified auto industry source.

  • Slow Jogging Vs. Fast Walking: What’s the Difference?

    News to no one: Cardio exercise—you know, the kind that gets your heart rate up—is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. Figuring out the cardio workout that’s right for you, however, can be a bit complicated. Let’s start with slow jogging vs fast walking. There’s been buzz in the fitness world about both forms of exercise for quite some time now, which is why we took a deep dive into their respective pros and cons. Read on for the full scoop, and then go forth and get your steps in, friends.

  • Donald Trump launched a furious attack on 'broken down hack' Mitch McConnell and his 'crazy wife' in bust-up over GOP Senate candidates

    Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he said the GOP might struggle to flip the Senate due to "candidate quality."

  • Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid

    Mick Mulvaney told CNN that a search warrant should have only been used if there was evidence the documents might be revealed or destroyed.

  • GOP candidate and anti-abortion advocate running for Michigan governor said rape victims find 'healing' by being forced to have a baby

    Tudor Dixon, Michigan's Republican gubernatorial nominee, suggested she wouldn't back a 14-year-old rape victim getting an abortion.

  • Donald Trump and Mark Meadows' last-minute plan to declassify an FBI file and tip off a conservative journalist: NYT

    Donald Trump and Mark Meadows rushed to get a series of redactions approved and an FBI file declassified in the last days of the presidency, per a report.

  • "You're Using The Bathroom Every 20 Minutes And It Hurts So Bad": This Woman Went Viral For Her Yearlong Experience Chasing Down An Accurate Diagnosis For What Her Doctor First Mislabeled As A UTI

    It's estimated that this condition affects between 3 million and 8 million women — but it is commonly misdiagnosed, downplayed, or mistaken for other conditions.View Entire Post ›