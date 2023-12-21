Hiring employees with disabilities is essential to inclusivity, and is smart business

Diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of corporate boardrooms and public discourse these days, and that conversation must include hiring and retaining employees with disabilities.

According to the Department of Labor, companies that make accommodations for employees with disabilities report multiple direct and indirect benefits, including:

Increased diversity of the company by 33%.

Dramatically improved company morale and interaction among employees.

Increased company productivity by 21%.

Better interactions with customers.

Individuals with disabilities bring a unique perspective, resilience and creativity to the table, making them valuable assets that companies should actively seek to include and support. However, despite the progress we've made in recognizing the importance of diversity, there is still much work to be done to ensure that employees with disabilities are fully integrated into the workforce.

The biggest misconception is that a disability is synonymous with incapacity or inadequacy. Many people with disabilities have overcome significant challenges to reach where they are today, displaying remarkable determination and adaptability. These qualities often translate into the workplace, where employees with disabilities can be tenacious problem solvers and dedicated team members.

Hiring employees with disabilities isn't merely a matter of corporate social responsibility; it's also a smart business decision. A diverse workforce brings a variety of perspectives and ideas, which can lead to innovative solutions and improved decision-making. By excluding employees with disabilities, companies miss out on valuable insights and contributions that can enhance their competitiveness.

Accommodations for employees with disabilities also tend to benefit all employees. For instance, accessible facilities and technologies improve usability for everyone, not just those with disabilities. These changes often result in more efficient workspaces and better products and services for customers. Employing people with disabilities will also attract disabled customers, and this market controls over $13 trillion in disposable income every year, according to HireUp.com.

Despite the potential benefits, many individuals with disabilities continue to face barriers in the workplace. Attitudes and misconceptions often overshadow their abilities, making it difficult for them to secure employment or advance in their careers. Companies must actively work to break down these barriers through education and training, fostering a culture of inclusivity and respect.

One critical aspect of supporting employees with disabilities is reasonable accommodations. These modifications allow individuals with disabilities to perform their job duties effectively. These accommodations can include flexible work hours, assistive technologies, or physical modifications to the workplace. Providing such accommodations not only promotes inclusivity but also ensures that employees with disabilities can fully utilize their skills and talents.

Mentorship and career development programs tailored to the needs of employees with disabilities can be instrumental in their professional growth. These programs can help them overcome unique challenges and build the skills necessary to succeed in their chosen fields.

To truly embrace diversity and inclusivity, companies must actively recruit employees with disabilities, create accessible workplaces, and foster a culture of respect and understanding. This can all be achieved through recruitment initiatives, continued education and training, accessibility and by developing and implementing policies that promote diversity and inclusivity.

As we head into 2024, remember that employees with disabilities represent an untapped pool of talent and potential that our workforce desperately needs. By recognizing their unique abilities and actively working to include and support them, we can create more diverse, innovative and inclusive workplaces that benefit everyone.

Mark Pound is the CEO of CurbCutOS, an organization making the digital world more accessible for people with disabilities. He can be reached at markp@curbcutos.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Hiring employees with disabilities is smart business