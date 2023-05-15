Who’s hiring right now in Fort Worth? Meet your next boss at one of these job fairs

Job fairs are a way for people to ask questions, build networking opportunities and meet potential employers.

Many Texans may have been introduced to job fairs in high school, but companies have these events regularly to find new employees. Whether its finding a new job, joining the workforce or re-entering the workspace, job fairs are a good place to start.

Fort Worth will be home to several job fairs over the next month. Here’s what to look for:

Job fairs in Fort Worth in May

The Mid-Cities Workforce Center of Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County is hosting an in-person hiring day fair. Burlington will be one of the employers at the event, looking for cashiers and retail associates.

When: Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 8701 Bedford Euless Rd., suite 100, Hurst

Register: No need to register online to attend.

Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County is hosting a job fair “for individuals with challenged backgrounds.” Over 50 employers will be at the event, including veteran and re-enter friendly companies.

When: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 2300 Circle Dr., Fort Worth

Register: Pre-registration is required and can be done online.





Nationwide Career Fairs is hosting an event with recruiters and HR managers from local and Fortune 500 companies in Fort Worth. Attendees are encouraged to dress in business attire and have resumes ready.

When: May 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 334 W. 3rd St., Fort Worth

Register: Register online here.

Job fairs in Fort Worth in June

Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County is hosting a virtual job fair over Zoom.

When: June 15 from 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Virtual event

Register: Pre-registration is required and can be done here.

Workforce Solutions For Tarrant County is co-hosting the 2023 Renaissance Heights in-person job fair. The event will have over 30 Tarrant County employers in attendance at the William H. McDonald YMCA.