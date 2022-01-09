Hirohata Merc Was One Of The First Custom Classics To Take The Stage Of American Automotive Enthusiasm

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This beautiful car is a gem from the past with tons of design and engineering work under the hood.

Classic cars are some of the most popular vehicles in the strange and wonderful world of custom automotive creation. We're not talking about the cars from the '60s and '70s that we all know and love. Instead, the vehicles in question are quite a bit older than that. The 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s produced some of the most beautiful cars to hit the American Domestic Market. From Chevy, Cadillac, and Buick to Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep, automotive manufacturers everywhere were constantly trying to outdo the other. One company that seemed to get the job done exceptionally well was a good friend of Ford, Mercury. Chopped tops and dropped ride heights seem to be the norm for these cars as their popularity is beginning to skyrocket in modern-day car culture.

This unique vehicle is a 1951 Mercury coupe whose owner acquired it after serving in the Navy. Under the hood is the famous Cadillac V8, which helped the car achieve the nickname of the "Mercillac" and cement it into car culture as one of the first classic custom cars ever to see the public spotlight. Without much time between the initial purchase and the full customization, which was done in 1952, crowds were amazed by the insane transformation which seemed to come out of nowhere.

On a particular ride, down route 66 during the Indianapolis 500, thousands of audience members stared in awe as the custom classic showed off its extremely low slung figure and chopped roof. Of course, this intense style comes straight from the mind of the famous George Barris, whose philosophy was quite simple when it came to cars. These vehicles were sleek, sexy, and fast, which perfectly describes this vehicle as it was one of the first-ever to be recognized by audiences across the globe. Now for the first time in nearly 60 years, this thing is back on the prowl for the new owner who will show off the car how it was always meant to be.

