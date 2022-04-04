Hirschi High School lockdown over

Hirschi High School

Hirschi High School was on lockdown for part of Monday morning after a report of a gun on campus, according to a Wichita Falls ISD Facebook post.

Wichita Falls police received a call at 7:53 a.m. Monday and responded to Hirschi, officials said.

Police finished investigating and didn't find any weapons, according to a WFISD Facebook post later Monday morning.

Police are considering it an unfounded report, WFISD officials said. The campus is out of lockdown and students will resume their regular schedule.

Hirschi Huskies

Wichita Falls ISD officials announced Monday morning that Hirschi was lockdown because of a report from a student claiming he saw a gun on campus, according to a Facebook post.

All students remained in lockdown until officers finished their investigation, officials said.

"As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," officials said in the Facebook post.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Hirschi High School on lockdown