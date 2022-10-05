Hirschi lockdown Wednesday morning over after investigation of threat

Hirschi High School went on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning during a police investigation of a possible threat, officials said Wednesday

Hirschi High School

Wichita Falls police received information Wednesday morning that turned out to not be true that a 14-year-old Hirschi student had possibly stolen his father's AR-15 rifle and gone into a school bus with the weapon, according to a media release from the Wichita Falls police.

Wichita Falls police gang taskforce officers approached the student in the parking lot and detained him, and he did not have a weapon, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls police spokesman, said in the media release.

The rifle was found in the student's bedroom at home, Eipper said.

No arrestable offense had been committed, so the student was turned over to Wichita Falls ISD police on campus and later released to his parents, Eipper said.

WFISD officials made the community aware of the brief lockdown Wednesday morning in a post on the district's Facebook page.

Hirschi went on lockdown as a precaution, district officials said in the Facebook post. Local authorities investigated and determined the report of a threat was a rumor.

"The campus is no longer on lockout, and all students are safe," WFISD officials said on Facebook.

