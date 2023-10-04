Hirschi student jailed for threatening to begin shooting at the school

A Hirschi High School student is jailed on allegations he threatened to begin shooting at the school.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a police officer for the Wichita Falls Independent School District was notified on Tuesday by an assistant principal that a student in a classroom was threatening to "air out" another student, which the officer said was a term meaning to shoot.

Four staff members and some students heard the threat and the student was taken to an office where he admitted to a school administrator he made threats to "air out" the school and a student he was having trouble with.

The affidavit does not indicate the student had a weapon.

Keyshawn Martel Dewayne Williams was charged with making a terroristic threat. His bail was set at $25,000 and he remained in the Wichita County Jail Wednesday.

Suspects are considered innocent until and unless they are convicted in a court of law.

