HISD teacher could be fired after comments at explosive board meeting
A teacher who has worked for HISD for almost three decades could soon be without a job after being accused of making "threatening" comments at a tense public meeting.
A teacher who has worked for HISD for almost three decades could soon be without a job after being accused of making "threatening" comments at a tense public meeting.
Aaron Judge lifted the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami advance to U.S. Open Cup final with a chance to win yet another trophy.
In a pre-taped interview designed to preempt the first Republican presidential primary debate, fired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave former President Donald Trump a platform to express himself without being challenged.
This NYC-based online thrifting is sharing her tips for finding quality items at affordable prices. The post Frequent thrifter shares her tips for finding quality items without the wild prices online: ‘I should be gatekeeping these tips’ appeared first on In The Know.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio BioWare is eliminating approximately 50 positions as parent Electronic Arts attempts to turn it into a "more agile and focused studio." The reorganization was “unavoidable,” according to BioWare general manager George McKay, as it was carried out to meet the studio's evolving needs.
Law Murray, who writes about the Los Angeles Clippers for The Athletic, joins Vincent Goodwill to discuss the team’s offseason and whether or not James Harden is destined for Hollywood.
Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers are aglow over this affordable resurfacing retinol: 'I finally got my confidence back.'
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Google TV is about to get a heavy dose of NFL Sunday Ticket. The service, which Google won the bidding rights for last year, will soon be available (and likely promoted with gusto) on the platform. Google also offers the NFL subscription service on YouTube and YouTube TV.
The decision whether or not to refinance student loans depends on your situation and goals, as well as the type of loans you currently have and their benefits.
Yes, Selena really did release a brow laminating gel.
Where does Britney Spears stand with her family? Here's the truth about those rumors she wants to reconcile with her ill father.
“Im wondering how the hell did you find out this would work."
The customer data platform provides a central place to collect first-party information about customers, but simply having a pile of data is not the point. Companies want to put it to work to improve customer experience and more precisely target certain groups, based on this information they have stockpiled. More and more companies are providing tooling to help build applications on top of the data, and today at the Signal customer and developers conference, Twilio Segment announced the launch of CustomerAI Predictions, a tool to help marketers make predictions about how a certain group of customers, meeting a certain set of criteria, will behave.
BMW will unveil the Vision Neue Klasse and two plug-in hybrid 5 Series models at IAA 2023, while Mini will bring the new Hardtop and Countryman.
If you’re curious if there’s something here for you, the short answer is a resounding yes. However, as with almost all of From’s games, a little – okay, a lot – of patience goes a long way.
Sony's dedicated PS5 remote play device is called the PlayStation Portal. The handheld costs $200 and it arrives later this year. The company also revealed earbuds and headphones that support its new lossless, low-latency audio tech for PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal.
Here are all of the ways to take a screenshot on an Android device.
James Harden spoke his mind, and now he's paying the price.