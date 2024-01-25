Hisense’s massive new 100-inch QLED TV is shockingly affordable

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Hisense

When Hisense announced its new 100-inch, 4K QLED U76N at CES 2024, we knew that when it finally arrived in stores, it would challenge our notions of what a 100-inch TV should cost. Well, that day has come, and even we weren’t prepared. Hisense says it’s launching the massive screen with a massive 40% discount, which brings the price of the U76N from a regular $5,000 down to $3,000.

At $3,000, there’s effectively no competition for this size of TV. The closest we can find is TCL’s 98-inch S-Series, which is currently on sale for $2,000. And while an additional $1,000 in savings is nothing to be sneezed at, it’s worth noting that not only is the S-Series a wee bit smaller, but it’s also not a QLED TV — the S-Series uses a conventional LED backlight without the color and brightness enhancements offered through the use of quantum dots.

Needless to say, Hisense is promoting the big TV for the big game — this year’s Super Bowl is around the corner — and hoping to steal some of TCL’s thunder (TCL is currently the official TV partner of the NFL). The U76N should be ideal for watching football and just about any other kind of content you can throw at it.

In addition to its massive size, the U76N has a 144Hz native refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro, Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos.

On the connectivity side, the U76N has four HDMI 2.1 ports (two of which can support 4K at 144Hz), Wi-Fi 6e, Apple AirPlay, Google Chromecast built-in, and it’s compatible with WiSA’s SoundSend technology if you want to connect the TV wirelessly to WiSA-compatible speakers.

The whole system is controlled by Google TV, and there’s an onboard ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) tuner, which will future-proof your over-the-air TV needs for years to come.