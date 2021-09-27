Hispanic Heritage Month: Mayra Pineda

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
- The Telegraph
Prison for serious sex offenders to distribute pronoun badges during National Inclusion Week
A prison that holds rapists, paedophiles and sex offenders is handing out gender pronoun badges ahead of its inclusion week.
- The New York Times
She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.
The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br
- SheKnows
Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All
Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]
- People
The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'
"Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode
- People
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Israel Iron Dome Vote That Left Her in Tears: 'Yes, I Wept'
The New York representative and leading progressive addressed her constituents about her choice
- Associated Press
As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.
- The Conversation
Police, soldiers bring lethal skill to militia campaigns against US government
Militia members associated with the Three Percenters movement conducting a military drill in Flovilla, Ga., in 2016, days after Trump's election. After his 2020 defeat, Three Percenters were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty ImageThousands of police and soldiers – people professionally trained in the use of violence and familiar with military protocols – are part of an extremist effort to undermine the U.S. government and subvert
- Business Insider
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist 'replacement' conspiracy theory and called ADL racist
Carlson said the theory, promoted by violent extremists, is "the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries."
- INSIDER
Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property
The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.
- Oxygen
How Did LuLaRoe Allegedly Lure and Exploit So Many Millennial Mothers?
The recent docuseries “LuLaRich” captured the attention of America while showing the inner workings of the multi-level marketing company and how it was able to attract so many millennial mothers across the country. “LuLaRich” filmmakers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason are no strangers to documenting an alleged scam: They also made “Fyre Fraud,” which documented the disastrous festival that left investors and Bahamanian business owners in ruin, and ”The Pharmacist” which focused on how pi
- Reuters
China calls WTO ruling 'dangerous' in solar cell row with U.S.
China lambasted a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling in a row with the United States over Washington's measures to limit the import of solar panel cells, calling it "erroneous and dangerous" on Monday. A WTO panel handed a victory to the United States earlier this month, rejecting all four of China's claims and saying the U.S. measures did not breach global trade rules. China said last week it would appeal the decision.
- Yahoo Finance
Many Republicans are rallying around Trump's false claim that infrastructure deal is 'fake'
As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal this week, House Republicans rallying against it says it's not about infrastructure at all. But the numbers don't add up.
- Miami Herald
Biden’s many blunders hurt the Hispanic community | Opinion
I am a Hispanic woman whose family fled Communist Cuba in order to give their children a better future. Like so many others, family fled brutal repression in favor of America’s freedom and prosperity. Conservative Republican policies are by far best-suited to protect that American freedom for generations to come - our values of faith, freedom, and family connect with the broader Hispanic community. Unfortunately, Democrats cannot say the same.
- Washington Examiner
IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan; Businesses revolt
A major component of President Joe Biden’s plan to raise revenue to pay for his trillions of dollars in new federal spending is now under fire from trade associations across the country.
- The Telegraph
Keir Starmer: It's wrong to say 'only women have a cervix'
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised a Labour MP's remarks about trans women and called for laws to go further to protect trans rights.
- Quartz
The return of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has become a nationalist moment for China
State media used her return as proof that the fate of Chinese citizens is closely intertwined with that of the Communist Party.
- TheGrio
Hundreds of possible African American graves found in Delaware
More than 550 African American graves have recently been found at St. George African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME) cemetery in […] The post Hundreds of possible African American graves found in Delaware appeared first on TheGrio.
- The Daily Beast
Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself
via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and
- Business Insider
Rep. Dan Crenshaw's misshapen, heavily gerrymandered congressional district may be getting a big makeover this year
New maps released by Texas Republicans show that Crenshaw could soon represent a safer, less misshapen district in the greater Houston area.
- CBS News
Massive fireball traveling 32,000 mph caught on video
At least five fireballs seen over the U.S. in the same night and 80 people reported the one over North Carolina.