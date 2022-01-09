🌱Hispanic Officer Files Lawsuit + Palladino Barred From Chambers

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Miranda Fraraccio, your host of the Queens Daily.

First, today's weather:

Some sun, breezy and colder. High: 28 Low: 15.

Here are the top 3 stories in Queens today:

A Queens Detention Center correction officer has filed a lawsuit against an abusive boss who referred to her as "that stupid Spanish girl." Liliana Feliciano, a 16-year member of the Department of Correction, claims that in addition to Captain Tanya Jones’ verbal abuse, Jones “violently attacked” and retaliated against Feliciano when she complained. (New York Post) Queens Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, who has refused to submit her vaccination status, was barred from City Hall chambers this week and attended remotely. Sources close to Paladino report that she remains unvaccinated, despite the City Council's requirement for all members to be vaccinated to enter the chambers. (New York Post) A man suffered injuries after being trapped in his car amid a car accident on the Long Island Expressway. Emergency crews arrived late Friday night at a crash on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 24. The impact of the crash sent one vehicle crashing into a tree, trapping a man inside his vehicle; he was extricated by firefighters and taken to a local hospital for medical care. (Local Accident Reports)

From our sponsor:

Today's Queens Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Queens:

Exhibition - Greater New York - MoMA PS1 (12:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Multiple branches of the Queens Public Library have temporarily shut down due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19 . (Press Release Desk)

NYC Mayor Eric Adams recently named his younger brother as the deputy NYPD commissioner , raising further concerns about potential conflicts of interest. (Yahoo News)

Just a friendly, artful reminder: admission to the Queens Botanical Garden is free through March on Tuesdays through Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

DOT Public Hearing: 21st st Bus Lanes (January 12)

AAECF’S Dr MLK Realizing the Dream Exhibit (January 15)

"The Philadelphia SPHAs, The Life & Times of Basketball's Greatest Team" Book & Author (January 16)

Add your event

Announcements:

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Queens Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday. I'll see you soon!

— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners, and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, hiking, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

This article originally appeared on the Queens Patch