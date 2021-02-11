Hispanic Scholarship Fund Announces Additions To Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF), one of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations supporting higher education, today announced the addition of five new members to its Board of Directors:

Stephanie Bell-Rose, Trustee of The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and member of the board of directors of the Association of Black Foundation Executives

Andres Espinosa , Chief Credit and Fraud Risk Officer and Executive Vice President, American Express

Rita Ferro , President, Advertising Sales, The Walt Disney Company

Peggy Turner, Vice President, Guest Retention, Lexus Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc

Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch

"We are excited to welcome such a distinguished group of accomplished leaders to the HSF Board of Directors," said Fidel A. Vargas, President & CEO. "The addition of these talented professionals further strengthens an already diverse and exceptional Board."

"We are pleased to have these amazing leaders joining the Board," said Gene Camarena, Chair of HSF the Board of Directors. "I am looking forward to working side by side with each one of them, and the rest of the Board, as we continue to the great work and impact of HSF"

To learn more about these additions to the Board of Directors visit http://hsf.net/en/about-hsf/people/board-of-directors/

About the Hispanic Scholarship Fund

Founded in 1975, HSF empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships to as many exceptional students, HSF Scholars, and Alumni as possible. As one of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations supporting higher education, HSF provides a broad range of programs and support services for students, parents, HSF Scholars, and Alumni, and has awarded over $650 million in scholarships since its founding. For more information please visit HSF.net.

