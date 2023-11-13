Histon murder charge after woman's body found at house

The body of Sian Hammond was found at a house in Histon on 30 October

A man has been charged with murder after a woman died.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that the body of 46-year-old Sian Hammond was discovered at a house in Primes Corner, Histon, on 30 October.

Officers said Robert Hammond, 47, of Primes Corner, Histon, was arrested on Friday.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later.

