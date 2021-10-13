Historian and civil rights activist Timuel Black Jr. dies at 102

CHICAGO – Labor organizer, educator, author and civil rights activist Timuel Black Jr. died Wednesday. He was 102.

Over the course of his life, Black witnessed pivotal events in American and African American history.

A portrait of civil rights leader Dr. Timuel Black, who died Oct. 13, 2021, in Chicago. He was 102.

He survived the influenza pandemic of 1918 and was part of the Great Migration, which brought his family north from Alabama to Chicago. He served as an Army soldier in World War II and led a contingent from Chicago to the March on Washington in 1963.

Last year, Black witnessed the uprising against racial injustice and police brutality.

"Though the struggle goes on, I am encouraged by younger generations, in particular, across races and gender," Black told USA TODAY in February. "They’re fighting to make things better economically, socially, politically for everyone, not just for themselves."

