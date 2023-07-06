Historians Conference Apologizes For 'Very Public Racism' That Prompted Walkout

The executive board of a conference for female historians has condemned and apologized for one of the event’s founders who it said made “racist, homophobic and anti-Muslim comments” during a speech last week.

The Berkshire Conference of Women Historians issued a lengthy statement on Wednesday following uproar over the incident, which reportedly prompted a number of guests to walk out of the group’s “Big Berks” 50th anniversary gathering at California’s Santa Clara University on Friday.

Lois Banner, a University of Southern California professor emerita of history who co-founded the event decades ago, said onstage that her professional life would have been easier if she were Black, attendees told The Daily Beast.

Banner, who is white, also reportedly said she wished she were a lesbian because they are good at building community and organizing.

“Banner was called out by an audience member on her racist statements and refused to apologize or back down,” the conference said in its statement. “Many attendees walked out. The panel eventually continued, with presenters delivering comments as scheduled.”

Banner did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

The executive committee has released an apology and statement regarding the 50th anniversary plenary and Lois Banner’s statements. https://t.co/Ln82kUpGxM — Berkshire Conference of Women Historians (@BerksConference) July 5, 2023

The organization said it “apologizes sincerely” for the incident and what it represents within its field, pledging to “begin a period of action and meaningful change.”

“The very public racism witnessed at the Fiftieth Anniversary Plenary session is not the only instance of this racial harm, but rather exemplifies continuing racism and inequality in our organization, the historical field, and our wider society,” the statement said.

The group said it acknowledged an underrepresentation of scholars of color in decision-making positions “and the continuing racism they encounter within our organization and in the spaces we create.”

“We will take concrete measures to confront and correct these problems, and assert that the burden of these actions will not fall, as it often has, on our colleagues of color and LGBTQ+ colleagues,” the statement continued.

It detailed a four-part action plan to do so, including increasing avenues for member feedback, making structural changes to the organization itself and providing resources to scholars of color to support their attendance at gatherings.

In a statement to HuffPost, USC said Banner had retired from the university about 10 years ago and “any comments she makes are her own and don’t represent the views of the university.”

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are among USC’s most important institutional values. Our commitment to excellence in teaching, research and patient care depends on fostering an inclusive environment,” the university’s statement said.