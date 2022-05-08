  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Historian Niall Ferguson details 'Cold War II' — which 'began some time ago'

Aarthi Swaminathan and Michael B. Kelley
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Niall Ferguson
    British historian

The world is currently embroiled in "Cold War II" — and has been for a while — and the path ahead is lined with the geopolitics of nuclear weapons, says one historian.

"And we've now forgotten so much of that history that we don't realize that Cold War II began some time ago," Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Niall Ferguson recently told Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer at the Milken Institute Global Conference (video above).

"Cold War II is different, though, because in Cold War II, China's the senior partner, and Russia's the junior partner," Ferguson explained. "And in Cold War II, the first hot war breaks out in Europe, rather than Asia. This is a bit like the Korean War was, in 1950, where suddenly discovering that cold wars sometimes run hot, but this time, Ukraine is the battlefield."

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. (Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. (Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

During the first Cold War between communist U.S.S.R and the capitalist U.S., the conflict became "hot" during the Korean War in 1950. The Korean War was a significant point as the two countries fought a proxy war in the peninsula at the 38th parallel. The Soviet Union and China supported the communist North Korea, and the U.S. supported South Korea. The peninsula remains divided today.

In terms of the ongoing war in Ukraine, "it's very important that we understand that this is part of a cold war because nuclear weapons are involved," Ferguson added. "This is not the kind of war we saw after 9/11, against regimes, Saddam Husseins, or the Taliban, which were actually very poorly armed. We're dealing here with Russia, and the fact that Russia has nuclear weapons radically alters the dynamics and creates much greater risks than the wars that we saw after the first Cold War."

The latest UK update of the Russia-Ukraine war. (Source: UK Defence)
The latest UK update of the Russia-Ukraine war. (Source: UK Defence)

Ukraine, NATO, and nukes

Ferguson highlighted two key geopolitical aspects of the war in Ukraine: The West's failed promise of Ukraine joining NATO and Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons after the first Cold War.

Countries who joined NATO at the end of the first Cold War — such as former Soviet republics and Warsaw Pact countries — "are all thanking God that they were let into NATO, because that's the thing that makes them feel safe," Ferguson said. "Ukraine's problem is not that we made it a NATO member. Its problem is that we didn't. We promised, in 2008, that Georgia and Ukraine could be in consideration for NATO membership, and that was an insincere promise. There was never any serious effort to make that happen."

Ferguson stressed that the "the worst possible thing that we can do is to talk about NATO membership without delivering it. That was what made Ukraine so vulnerable."

NATO in Erupe. (Reuters)
NATO in Erupe. (Reuters)

Furthermore, since Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 as part of the Budapest Memorandum, the geopolitical situation becomes even more sensitive — and also a lesson for other countries.

"One of the most interesting consequences of this war is that all around the world people are going to realize: 'We need nuclear weapons,'" Ferguson said. "'Look what the Ukrainians did. They gave them up, and now they are in a terrible state.' So the end of the era of nonproliferation is upon us. Whatever happens in Ukraine, we will see rapid proliferation of nuclear weapons all around the world, and that is going to make the world a much more dangerous place than at any time since the end of the last Cold War."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking from the city of Borodyanka in a video release on May 8, 2022. (screenshot/Ukraine government)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking from the city of Borodyanka in a video release on May 8, 2022. (screenshot/Ukraine government)

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify president: ‘The future of retail is not just online’

    Shopify President Harley Finkelstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's Q1 earnings miss, its purchase of fulfillment center distributors like Deliverr, and the outlook of retail and digital sales.

  • Scholz Defends Ukraine Stance as Voters Punish Muddled Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his government’s efforts to support Ukraine in a bid to revive his flagging popularity after voters delivered a bruising defeat for his party.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk Aft

  • Senior Russian commanders drawn onto battlefield in Ukraine: UK

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday that senior Russian officials have entered the battlefield in Ukraine amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the neighboring country. In a Twitter thread, the British Ministry of Defence said that the Russian senior commanders are likely to take personal leadership of their operations, noting that they rarely delegate…

  • EU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian Demands

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’

  • ​​Bitcoin Plummets and Nears Lowest Price This Year. Has It Reached Its Bottom?

    Bitcoin (BTC) continued its downward slide over the weekend, slipping below $35,000 for the third time this year. This morning BTC touched $34,380, and crypto investors are braced for further losses. This isn't so surprising given Bitcoin registered a 10% drop last week -- its largest intraday fall since January.

  • Russians cut the water supply to 1 million residents of Luhansk region - head of the Regional Military Administration

    Valentyna Romanenko - Sunday, 8 May, 15:02 Shelling by the Russian army has resulted in damage to the facilities of the Popasna water plant, cutting water supplies to 1 million residents of the Luhansk region.

  • Russians conduct a "census" of household appliances in occupied village

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 17:05 In the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region, the invaders are conducting a "census" of household appliances in each building, the village council said. Source: Borova village council Details: It is noted that the occupiers are checking the premises of local residents, utility buildings, attics and basements, and moving into empty houses and social infrastructure institutions.

  • 'Doomsday': Putin hopes to deter the West with nuclear-themed WWII parade

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes to send a "doomsday" warning to the West during its World War II parade next week.

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere

  • Activist group threatens to 'burn Eucharist' in display of 'disgust' toward Catholics: 'Bigotry'

    A pro-choice group named Ruth Sent Us, a reference to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, threatened to burn the Eucharist in response to a Twitter user who offered to pray for them.

  • Opinion/Matos: Let's support reproductive rights without equivocation

    To make safe health care as accessible as possible to everyone, we must change current state laws and practices to include this coverage.

  • China tells US it will not be scared off by sanctions over Taiwan

    The United States will face "unimaginable consequences" if it plays the Taiwan card and Beijing will not be intimidated by sanctions like those on Russia, a Chinese foreign vice-minister has said. Le Yucheng told an online security forum on Friday evening that it was "ridiculous" to blame China for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accused the US of sacrificing Ukraine for its own geopolitical interests. China has been criticised for not condemning Russia's invasion, and the US and its allies hav

  • Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed talks on the morning after winning the 148th Kentucky Derby

    Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed talks about their improbable journey into the field and the surprising win on the morning after the 148th Kentucky Derby

  • S Korea's next leader faces escalating N Korean nuke threat

    During his election campaign, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol had tough words for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he would teach his rival some manners and sternly deal with his provocative missile tests with a strengthened alliance with the United States.

  • NARAL president calls abortion ‘major motivator’ for Democrats, women and ‘Americans overall’

    NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju in a new interview said abortion will be a “major motivator” for Democrats, women and “Americans overall” when voters head to the ballot box for November’s midterm elections. Asked by ABC’s Martha Raddatz if she thinks abortion will be “the issue” in the upcoming midterm elections, Timmaraju said “this…

  • Lockheed Martin looks to nearly double Javelin missile production -CBS News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp plans to nearly double production of Javelin missiles, the antitank weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said in an interview on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden last week visited a Lockheed facility in Alabama that manufactures the weapons, which are made jointly by Lockheed and Raytheon Technologies, in an effort to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine.

  • Jim Jordan condemns FBI for alleged plans to fire Jan. 6 protesters

    Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday published a letter condemning the FBI for suspending the security clearances of employees who engaged nonviolently in protests on Jan. 6, saying that it was the first step in firing the employees. House representatives learned of the FBI’s plans from whistleblowers who were present at Jan. 6 protests. “Because…

  • Russia switches mobile operators of certain areas of occupied territories to its +7 telephone code

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 7 MAY 2022, 14:15 "Phoenix" and "Lugakom" mobile operators, which operate in the territories controlled by the DPR and LPR groups [the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic], are switching to the Russian +7 phone system.

  • Russia nuclear missile test sparks international concern

    A recent CBS News poll suggests that nearly 70% of adults believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war. Russian nuclear missile tests have sparked further concern across NATO nations. Ian Lee reports.

  • The new, more conservative Global Methodist Church just launched: Key takeaways from its start

    Leaders of the main organization behind the formation of the new Global Methodist Church met to make key decisions about the new denomination.