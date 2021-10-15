Historian on the potential threat former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" presents
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump is clinging to his "Big Lie," saying this week Republicans will not vote in the upcoming midterm and general elections until alleged voter fraud in 2020 is "solved." Historian Timothy Snyder joined CBSN with a look at the potential threat those unsubstantiated claims pose to our democracy.