‘Historic’: $15M Gift Funds Deanship At Cornell’s Johnson College Of Business

Joanne and Chuck Knight. Cornell photo

A $15 million gift from Joanne Knight in honor of her late husband, Charles “Chuck” Field Knight, who earned his MBA from Cornell in 1959, has established the Charles Field Knight Deanship of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business and provides the dean with discretionary resources to seed innovative, high-reward research projects for faculty and students across the college.

Through the gift — a “historic” investment in the school, per Cornell’s announcement — Dean Andrew Karolyi became the inaugural Charles Field Knight Dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business on January 28, when the Cornell Board of Trustees approved the new title.

“It’s an incredible honor to be the inaugural Charles Field Knight Dean,” said Karolyi. “The naming of our college’s deanship for one of Cornell’s most notable alumni forever elevates the stature of the college while providing a lasting tribute to Chuck Knight, an iconic business leader who was widely recognized for his business acumen and drive to be the best. I’m extremely grateful to the Knight Family. Their gift affirms what we’ve been doing and helps to drive us towards our North Star.”

The SC Johnson College launched in 2016, uniting the strengths of Cornell’s top-ranked business schools — the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management (Johnson), the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management (Dyson), and the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration (Nolan) — and creating one of the largest and most comprehensive business colleges in the nation. It brought together faculty from across the schools who share strong pockets of common interest and created interdisciplinary themes that foster collaboration and innovation.

Read more

IESE Business School prof named Outstanding Case Teacher 2022

The Case Centre has named Nuno Fernandes, professor of financial management at IESE Business School, as winner of the 2022 Outstanding Case Teacher competition.

Story continues

Presented since 2013, the international Outstanding Case Teacher competition recognizes exceptional teachers who are achieving excellence through innovative and creative approaches to case teaching. It is announced as part of the annual #WorldCaseTeachingDay celebrations.

“Our winner, Nuno Fernandes, has all the attributes one looks for in an outstanding case teacher,” says Richard McCracken, director of The Case Centre and chair of the judging panel. “He is an adaptable and reflective instructor who is deeply committed to his students and fully sensitive to different learning styles within a class.”

Read more

USC Marshall announces launch of VanEck Digital Assets Initiative

As blockchain technology and its business applications — from digital currencies and non-fungible tokens to smart contracts and decentralized finance — evolve at breathtaking speed and scale vertically, fluency in these digital assets is an emerging priority for all top-tier business schools with high and rising student and alumni interest.

To further this priority, the USC Marshall School of Business has announced a $5 million gift from Van Eck Associates to launch the VanEck Digital Assets Initiative, in a move that positions Marshall at the leading edge of this exciting new field and deepens the school’s partnership with the foresighted investment firm.

The Initiative will support innovative new courses for undergraduate and graduate students, applied research and industry partnerships, academia-meets-industry events as well as the administrative and academic leadership needed to provide cutting-edge education and thought leadership in the rapid evolution of business applications of blockchain.

Read more

DON’T MISS 97% OF GRADS FROM THIS MASTER OF MARKETING PROGRAM FOUND JOBS — AT RECORD SALARIES

The post ‘Historic’: $15M Gift Funds Deanship At Cornell’s Johnson College Of Business appeared first on Poets&Quants.