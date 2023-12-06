Historic Bellefonte bed and breakfast hits market for $2M. See inside themed bedrooms

A beloved Bellefonte bed and breakfast just hit the market, and it could be yours for a seven-figure sum.

The property, located at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte, is featured as the latest installment in our Million Dollar Listings series. The $2 million Reynolds Mansion bed and breakfast is on the market through listing agent Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

This listing is particularly unique in its scope. According to its description, it is a turnkey property, meaning it’s ready for operation as a bed and breakfast once new owners enter the fray. Chiarkas says he expects the sellers to take some personal items and artwork, but most furniture and equipment will remain in place.

A look inside an interior foyer of the home at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

The roughly 1-acre property features a 10,015-square-foot home that offers 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, according to the online description. Ten of those bedrooms are left to guests — eight bedrooms in the home and another two located in suites inside the on-property carriage house. A master suite is available for owners to live on-site while caring for their patrons.

A look at a hunting-themed bedroom inside the home at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

A view inside a common area of the home at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

The bed and breakfast’s bedrooms have different styles themed after Bellefonte, Penn State and even New York City. Other rooms offer hunting aesthetics, collections of travel memorabilia and more.

“As you step into each highly appointed room, you will be amazed at all the attention to detail and extra touches to make this one of the most enjoyable stays for your guests,” the property’s online listing reads.

One of the dining rooms inside the home at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

A look inside the billiards room of the home at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

A bedroom inside the home at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

The Victorian-style home dates back to at least 1885, according to the property’s description. Some unique features include its marble foyer, original gas lamps, stained glass windows, detailed moldings, inlaid parquet floors and walnut woodwork.

Eight original fireplaces, and five newer ones, are scattered throughout the home in addition to more modern luxuries, including a laundry room, an office and first-floor storage space. Several common areas are offered through a large living room, dining room, billiards room and a snuggery, where men once retired to “enjoy brandy and cigars,” according to the bed and breakfast’s website.

Twelve parking spaces are available on the property.

The carriage house at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte hosts two additional suites for guests. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

The historic bed and breakfast at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte offers some more modern luxuries, too. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.

Businessman, landowner and banker Maj. William Frederick Reynolds built the aptly named Reynolds Mansion in 1885 with the help of architect C.S. Wetzel, according to the property’s website. The home earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

The Reynolds Mansion first became a bed and breakfast in 1994, according to the Centre County Historical Society. Today, innkeepers Mike and Tricia Andriaccio run the Reynolds Mansion bed and breakfast.

Here’s a consolidated rundown of the property’s features:

10,015 square feet

Built in 1885

11 bedrooms

13 bathrooms (11 full, two half)

Lot size: 0.97 acres

Listed starting in early December

Listing agent: Peter Chiarkas

The online listing features options for scheduling a tour, plus nearly 90 photos of the property and an option to explore its interior in 3D.

A back-facing view of the home at 101 W. Linn St. in Bellefonte. Photo shared with permission from home’s listing agent, Peter Chiarkas of Kissinger, Bigatel and Brower Realtors.