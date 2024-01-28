Historic Black church in Jackson receives part of $4 million grant

A historic Black church that sits in the Farish Street Neighborhood Historic District of Jackson recently received a $200,000 grant to assist with repairs to the church's roof and structural beams impacted by a decade of harsh weather conditions.

On Jan. 15, the National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced it is granting a portion of $4 million to 31 sites throughout the United States aimed at preserving, protecting and expanding African American history.

Central United Methodist Church in Jackson was one of those recipients.

Tiffany Tolbert, senior director for preservation for the African American Cultural Heritage Action sites at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said that it's important to tell a "full story of this country and the contributions of African Americans."

"We recognize the historic significance of the (Central UMC) building but also the role of the church in the congregation," Tolbert said. "There in Farish Street District they continue to serve as a community gathering space and a place for programming and education. We were very excited to support their dedication to preserving that historic building, so that they can continue in their legacy."

Founded in 1890, Central UMC sits in the Farish Street District, once known as the hub of Jackson's Black community during the '50s - '70s. But as time passed, the businesses along with the number of shoppers and visitors faded too, leaving behind abandoned and decaying buildings.

In some areas, all that remains are infrastructures sinking beneath outgrowth. In other areas, Central UMC and neighboring establishments and churches have remained open during both the upside and downside of Jackson's historic Farish Street.

While persevering through the hardships of a depleted district, Central UMC ran into structural challenges of its own.

The mid-century modern building was designed by Joseph Collins, a Black contractor and a member of the 1966 Central UMC congregation. The interior was designed to resemble an inverted Noah's Ark.

Michelle Henry, parishioner who submitted the grant application, said while the crafted architecture maintains a "beautiful" display on the inside, the exterior in recent years has struggled to match that.

Henry said the roof and only the external portions of the church's beams have been affected by climate changes for the last 10 years, seeing more damage than 50 years prior to it. And in the last five years, she said the conditions have progressively gotten worse.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is giving Central United Methodist Church a $200,000 grant that they will use for repairs to the roof in Jackson seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

"Weather has caused (the beams) to deteriorate and deteriorate to a point where we are unable to detect. Even when we replace the roof, we have not replaced the support beams, because they're structural beams," Henry said. "The exterior is rotting, and it's causing the eaves and overhangs to rot as well."

Henry said the church congregation has tried its best to manage the maintenance, and the $200,000 grant will allow the church to make the necessary improvements. She described the grant as "God's favor."

"Out of all of the churches that applied from all over the country that were looking for support in preserving their history in this country and in their community, ours was being pushed to the next level," Henry said.

"We were really, really excited about (receiving the grant) because not only does it mean that Central can continue on into perpetuity, but this building that has so much history and a community that is so rich with heritage continues on."

The Rev. Sapada Thomas, pastor at Central United Methodist Church, said he hopes the funds can create sustainability for the church structurally and spiritually.

The Rev. Sapada Thomas was worried about how the damage to Central United Methodist Church's building could affect the congregation in the future, seen in Jackson on Tuesday, Jan. 23. "When you're dealing with the roof problems, you could have leaks that may come inside the church to destroy furniture or walls," Thomas said. "Now, we can have a solid roof and a solid structure to continue doing ministry under."

"When you're dealing with the roof problems, you could have leaks that may come inside the church to destroy furniture or walls," Thomas said. "Now, we can have a solid roof and a solid structure to continue doing ministry under."

Thomas said his ministering at Central UMC began in July 2022, and since then, he has enjoyed being able to engage with the congregation and see the youth grow.

The church hosts a youth retreat and summer program called Wednesday Night Live. The church also has a family life center with a food pantry and a clothing closet.

"We are not dead, we are yet alive," Thomas said. "And we continue to do ministry here in Farish Street. Even though a lot of businesses and families have left, and the residential area is not what it used to be, we still believe that we can make a difference in this community and in the lives of people by offering what we have to the community."

