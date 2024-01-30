Historic church in Charlotte redeveloped into new condos. Take a look inside.

A historic building in Charlotte that was once a church has been officially redeveloped into townhomes.

After years of planning and construction, units at The Arches, located in Wesley Heights, are now open and available with some familiar touches from the former church, which stood in the neighborhood for decades.

Church transformed into condos

Though the condos are new, the building’s history goes back nearly one hundred years.

The iconic Romanesque Revivalist style church was designed in 1927 and was later home to Greater Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, formerly known as Wesley Heights Methodist Episcopal Church, for 90 years before it became the AME Zion Church. It later became an annex of Immanuel Church of All Nations.

But in 2019, the property was sold and the development of The Arches began.

The Arches: cost, design, features

The Arches located at 201 Grandin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208.

The Arches has 14 total units within two buildings ranging from $500,000 to $675,000. Some are in a new building built last year, but most are in the old church building, with pieces of the sanctuary included in the designs.

“The builders kept and preserved the historic integrity of the building and the location. But they also preserved the stained glass, and so there’s actually stained glass in every unit in the church, and it’s called The Arches because they have the arched ceilings.” David Hoffman of David Hoffman Realty, the property realtor, told The Charlotte Observer.

Most of the units inside The Arches have preserved stained glass windows from the former church property.

“The goal was to preserve the integrity of the community so that neighbors and homeowners can feel included… you know there’s so much new construction around that we wanted to keep in character with Wesley Heights.”

In addition to the church-style windows, the two bedroom and three bedroom units are also uniquely designed with city view terraces, optional fireplaces, grilling stations and more.

The Arches, located at 201 Grandin Rd, has two and three bedroom units available.

“They all have little different nuances because you know, you have to imagine putting 11 townhomes inside of a church,” Hoffman explained. “I think the developer and builder did a really good job of obviously protecting the integrity of the church, but also making each unit its own.”

You can find more information about The Arches online at www.thearchescharlotte.com.

