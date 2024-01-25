Historic church collapses in New London, Connecticut. What we know.

A massive collapse occurred at the First Congregational Church in New London, Connecticut on Jan. 25, 2024.

A church built in 1850 collapsed in downtown New London, Connecticut on Thursday.

The New London Police Department warned people to stay clear of the downtown area because of the collapsed building. Officials shared photos of what's left of the First Congregational Church on their Facebook page. While some of the church remains, the photos show a huge section of the roof totally caved in and a massive amount of rubble flowing from the building.

Police have not said whether there are any injuries but said emergency services are at the scene.

State emergency services are in use

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said state emergency services personnel and equipment have been deployed as part of the response effort.

"Our heart goes out to those for whom the bell no longer tolls. All our prayers that there are no injuries," Lamont wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He urged people to listen to law enforcement and other first responders as they work "to keep the community safe."

New London police said that City Hall and the local post office were closed for rest of the day.

Church pastor says no one was inside

The building was shared by the Engaging Heaven and First Congregational churches.

Pastor Bob Nicolls with Engaging Heaven said on Facebook that no one was injured in the collapse.

"We are grateful no one was hurt. The building is destroyed. The Church is thriving and strong. We trust in an unshakable God!" Nicolls wrote.

