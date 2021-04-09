Historic clothing mill-turned-private loft goes up for auction in Georgia. Look inside

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

Once home to the Rome Manufacturing Co., a historic clothing mill in Georgia now boasts a swanky top-floor loft and executive office suite perfect for working from home.

The 38,000-square-foot property, nestled an hour northwest of Atlanta near Rome, has gotten a modern face lift and is set to go to auction later this year, according to Elite Auctions.

The live, one-day auction is scheduled for June 5 at 11 a.m. Bidders can pre-register here.

A spacious owner’s suite occupies the third floor as a private residence, while lessees on the building’s lower levels rake in an annual income of about $160,000.

The third floor houses a private loft and executive office suite.
But wait, there’s more. The commercial property also features a private elevator and four-car showroom-style garage with on-site access to a private tailor, salon and yoga/pilates studio.

“The southern charm imbued by the original structure is evident in every detail of this magnificent property, from the original hardwood floors to the soaring ceilings high above,” according to an online listing. “The masterfully re-envisioned, 6,000 square-foot loft was designed for those who value the aesthetic synergy of the unabashedly industrial and the authentically historic.”

Upstairs, the private loft includes three bedrooms and a chef’s kitchen ideal for entertaining family and friends. The large windows and two-story balcony offer “stunning views” and plenty of sunlight.

Massive windows let in plenty of light, offering &#x00201c;stunning views.&#x00201d;
A 6,000-square-foot office space makes up the second half of the top-floor apartment — but you’ll need a key code to get in.

Each of the office suites features the “same care and attention to detail paid to the residence,” the listing reads.

Take a close look at the property below.

The commercial building is located in Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, Georgia.
An executive office suite sits behind key-coded doors.
Executive suites make up the second half of the 6,000 square foot loft.
The property also features a two-story balcony.
Views from the balcony.
