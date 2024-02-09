'Historic': Columbia council approves $95.2 million contract for new wastewater treatment plant

Columbia's Wastewater Treatment Plant has been operational since 1978 and is in need of upgrades. The city plans to pursue a $65 million project to build a new plant, estimated to be completed by 2027.

Columbia City Council approved the next step in the city creating a new wastewater treatment plant with a $95.2 million contract to Kentucky-based Judy Construction to begin construction.

The item was approved unanimously Thursday night during the council's February regular meeting, bringing this year's long project one step closer to sustaining citizens' wastewater needs for many decades to come.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder commented that considering how much work has been done to get to this point, it's sort of "anti-climactic" when the final decision comes down to a simple vote, but that it's one that will be historic and very much needed for many future decades.

"Tonight's meeting for this body is somewhat historic in the sense that we have an opportunity to approve a very significant capital improvement project for our city's infrastructure that will have a shelf life of 40-plus years," Molder said. "In addition to that, it is providing us an opportunity to cast a historic vote in the sense that this is the largest capital expenditure in Columbia's history. That is not lost on me, for sure."

Molder also thanked City Manager Tony Massey and the Wastewater Department's staff for their due diligence in bringing the project forward.

"Having this gets to our agenda, it seems simple at this time, but it's far from simple to get us here," Molder said. "We know there is still a lot of work to do after what we pass tonight, but that's the fun work, the construction and overseeing a project where, in the end, we know is worth it, as well as decades from today."

In addition, the council approved a $1.9 million contract with JR Wauford & Company for engineering services related to the new plant.

'Reached the end of its life cycle'

The city's current wastewater treatment plant was initially constructed in 1978, which Wastewater Director Donnie Boshers said has "reached the end of its life cycle." There is also the need to sustain its services for the city's continued growth.

"There has been a lot of work for this project so far, with all of the designing and planning, as well as purchasing 22 acres near our existing property about two years ago for the new plant," Boshers said. "Several things won't change, such as what we call the 'head works' where the flow comes into the plant. That's going to stay where it is, but will be upgraded and everything's going to be new."

The process of filtering the city's wastewater undergoes multiple steps, including separation of solids and disinfecting using UV ray light.

Boshers added that construction is expected to start in the late spring or early summer months, mostly due to weather, with a project timeline of approximately four years.

The current facility will also be demolished once the new plant becomes operational.

"And I appreciate the support that they've had during the whole process through this, and we look forward to continuing this process with them in the future. It's a really exciting time with all of the foresight and knowledge of our city fathers helping us through this," Boshers said.

