Historic coronation robes prepared for King Charles III
As he prepares to be formally crowned, King Charles III will wear these same vestments his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, wore during her own coronation. (May 1)
As he prepares to be formally crowned, King Charles III will wear these same vestments his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, wore during her own coronation. (May 1)
Buckingham Palace released images of the robes that King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be wearing on Coronation Day May 6.
Diehard Royal Family fans are determined to get a good vantage point ahead of King Charles III's procession from Buckingham Palace.
The Robe Royal weighs in at around 3-4kg while the St Edward’s Crown will add an extra 2.23kg to the King’s load after his crowning
Kate Middleton let a baby play with her purse Friday when the curious infant, who's mom had come out to Aberfan, Wales, to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales, grabbed the bag.
A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches. (May 1)
Princess Charlotte turns eight on 2 May and celebrated the birthday with a special – and secret – trip to London with Kate Middleton over the weekend.
Queen Consort Camilla will wear the Robe of State made for Queen Elizabeth's coronation at her own crowning ceremony, while King Charles will don the garments worn by his grandfather, King George VI.
The King will be clothed in a series of Coronation garments previously worn by his mother, grandfather and great-grandfather, in a break from the tradition of monarchs usually wearing new items made especially for the ceremony.
Will Prince William be involved in King Charles’s upcoming coronation? Well, the royal family is finally sharing details. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty ImagesThe Church of England recently shared a glimpse of the coronation liturgy, which details Prince William’s duties during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.As E! News points out, the Prince of Wales will be tasked with presenting the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal to his dad. After the Bishop of Durham places the stole on the king,
The Duke of Sussex will reportedly spend one day in the U.K. for King Charles' coronation
A wax figure of the Duke of Sussex has been reunited with the rest of the Royal family figurines at Madame Tussauds London ahead of his return to the UK for the coronation.
The President has been made aware of the Vanderpum Rules scandal...
With King Charles III’s coronation right around the corner, everyone is getting in the festive, lavish coronation mood! While his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was as lavish as can be, with millions tuning in and a three-hour ceremony, Charles is making his a bit different.
A fabled historical relic has returned to London ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation
England's longest national trail is to be renamed after the King to mark his Coronation.
Here's the latest for Monday May 1st: Intense manhunt for Texas shooting suspect; More testimony expected in Trump lawsuit; Suspected tornado hits Virginia Beach; Tornado flips cars in Florida.
Ocean Center Director Tim Riddle has died at age 62. Hailed as smart, congenial leader by Daytona Beach tourism officials.
Here's how the Titans fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
With the ceremony six days out, it’s still unclear what military uniform he will be allowed to wear.
When the King and Queen Camilla are crowned on Saturday, it won’t just be the monarchy that is in the spotlight: this is also the Church of England’s big day. Ever since Henry VIII broke away from the Roman Catholic Church and set up the Church of England, it has been the established Church of this country. And there is no greater sign of that intertwining of Church and Crown than the Coronation.