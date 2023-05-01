Historic coronation robes prepared for King Charles III

PureWow

Will Prince William be involved in King Charles’s upcoming coronation? Well, the royal family is finally sharing details. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty ImagesThe Church of England recently shared a glimpse of the coronation liturgy, which details Prince William’s duties during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.As E! News points out, the Prince of Wales will be tasked with presenting the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal to his dad. After the Bishop of Durham places the stole on the king,