'Historic corruption': Republicans and Democrats react to Trump's Stone ruling

The White House statement

In a statement released on Friday evening, the White House denounced the prosecution of Stone on charges stemming from “the Russia Hoax” investigation. “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” the statement read. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place. It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign - AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2020

Robert Mueller, former special counsel

“The work of the special counsel’s office – its report, indictments, guilty pleas and convictions – should speak for itself,” Robert Mueller wrote in an op-ed article for the Washington Post on Saturday.

“But I feel compelled to respond both to broad claims that our investigation was illegitimate and our motives were improper, and to specific claims that Roger Stone was a victim of our office … Stone was prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes. He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so.”

Mueller said that “the special counsel’s office identified two principal operations directed at our election: hacking and dumping Clinton campaign emails, and an online social media campaign to disparage the Democratic candidate.

“We also identified numerous links between the Russian government and Trump campaign personnel – Stone among them. We did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government …

“The investigation did, however, establish that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome. [And] that the campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts.”

Senator Mitt Romney, Utah, Republican

Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 11, 2020

Romney, who was also the lone GOP senator to vote to convict the president during his impeachment trial earlier this year, attacked Trump's move.

Nancy Pelosi, House speaker, Democrat

Pelosi called the commutation an act of “staggering corruption”, saying legislation is needed to prevent a president from pardoning, or commuting the sentence of, someone who acted to shield that president from prosecution. Speaking on Sunday to CNN’s State of the Union, Pelosi said: “It’s a threat to our national security.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina, Republican

Graham, a Trump confidant, said Stone was convicted of a non-violent, first-time offense and the president was justified in commuting the sentence.

Graham, chair of the Senate judiciary committee, tweeted on Sunday that he would now grant Democrat requests to call Mueller to give evidence before the committee in light of his op-ed for the Washington Post.

Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing - and also capable - of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2020

“Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted,” Graham tweeted.

“Apparently Mr Mueller is willing – and also capable – of defending the Mueller investigation through an oped in the Washington Post.”

Graham is leading an investigation by Republicans on the judiciary committee into the origins of Mueller’s investigation. Democrats say the investigation is a move to appease Trump ahead of November’s election.

Senator Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania, Republican

Toomey called Trump’s move a “mistake”, noting that the US attorney general, William Barr, had called Stone’s prosecution “righteous”.

“The president clearly has the legal and constitutional authority to grant clemency for federal crimes,” Toomey said in a statement. “However, this authority should be used judiciously and very rarely by any president.”