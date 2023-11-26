Historic creamery in Concord officially closed its doors

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A household name in Concord for 100 years is now officially closed.

The most recent owners purchased the Cabarrus Creamery’s name and recipes 20 years ago. But now they’re closing down due to a downtown infrastructure project limiting parking in the area.

The creamery was supposed to be open through Sunday, but they put a post on Facebook saying they ran out of ice cream and officially closed.

The owners hope to reassess things in the winter and look into potentially reopening in the spring.

