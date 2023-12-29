Historic day. Cedar Point finalizing plans to open April 8 for Ohio's total eclipse

Amusement park lovers will have a chance to be a part of history on a pretty historic day in April.

Cedar Point is planning to open its gates on April 8 − the earliest in park history for general operations − for folks to view the total eclipse.

The park will open its newly revamped Boardwalk section along with the beach for visitors to view the celestial spectacle.

Park spokesman Tony Clark they are still working out the specifics like how much tickets will cost, when they will be available and which rides will be up and running.

Cedar Point's newest coaster is the Wild Mouse.

This area of the park is home to the new-last-season Wild Mouse roller coaster and the popular Gatekeeper coaster along with a giant Ferris Wheel.

The centerpiece of the area includes the Grand Pavilion bar and eatery that opened last season. Park officials have indicated that the Grand Pavilion will be open for eclipse visitors.

"For the past year or so, our fans have been asking us to host an eclipse event at the park – and we’ve listened," Clark said. "Just being inside Cedar Point for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event should be a treat for the memory books."

Park officials have not yet announced which of its hotels will be open for the event.

For the first time in 200 years, Ohio will be in the path of a total eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The last time the sky went dark in the state was way back in 1806.

And the next time it will happen in the Buckeye state will be in 2099.

The Northeast Ohio path of the total eclipse includes Sandusky, Cleveland and Akron.

State officials say the population in parts of Ohio in total path could double with the influx of anticipated visitors.

A map showing the total solar eclipse's path through Ohio.

What to expect when the eclipse happens?

It will seem like any other day across northern Ohio on April 8, 2024.

But things will slowly change starting around 2 p.m.

As the shadow slowly progresses across the sun, it will slowly get darker across the region.

Street lights will go on and motorists will eventually have to turn on their headlights as complete darkness descends after 3 p.m.

The point of longest duration of darkness in Ohio will be in Avon Lake.

It will suddenly get cold − even for a day in early April − will a temperature drop of as much as 15 degrees possible.

Some Northeast Ohio schools are planning to close for the historic event.

