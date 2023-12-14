"Historic day": European leaders celebrate EU decision on Ukraine and Moldova

European leaders and politicians welcome the decision of the EU summit to support the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, as well as granting Georgia candidate status.

Quote: "A strong sign of support and a perspective for Ukraine: at the European Council, we have just decided to start accession talks with Ukraine and also with Moldova. One thing is clear: these countries belong to the European family," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo added that this "historic moment" is "an important message of hope for these countries and their citizens".

His Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson said the decision was also a "clear signal that your [Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia - ed.] future is in the EU".

This is not only good news for Ukraine and Moldova, but also a "clear path forward" for Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, said Latvian Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

"A historic moment for all of us – the European Union, Ukraine and also Latvia! At the European Council, we decided to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the EU. These countries are part of our common European family!" wrote Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina.

"It is an honour to be sharing the EU accession path with Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We wouldn’t be here today without Ukraine’s brave resistance against Russia’s brutal invasion. Let us embark on this journey together to build an even stronger, more united Europe," said President Maia Sandu.

"Leaders have decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia. A strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our Union. Proud that we have lived up to our promises and delighted for our partners," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Welcome the historic decision of the European Council to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Republic of Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia. A strong and fair recognition of their substantial efforts and progress made. Romania remains a strong supporter of their path towards EU membership," wrote Foreign Minister of Romania Luminita Odobescu.

"I welcome today’s European Council’s decision to open EU accession negotiations with our member states Ukraine and Moldova, and to grant candidate status to our member state Georgia. The Council of Europe is ready to continue supporting these countries in their EU path" said Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić.

"The European Council has just decided to open negotiations on EU accession with Ukraine and Moldova. This is great news for Moldova and, of course, for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their country and their security. And for our safety and values ​​as Dutch and Europeans," wrote Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Background: Previously, it was reported that the leaders of the European Union at the summit in Brussels approved the recommendation of the European Commission to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

According to European Pravda, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán left the room when EU leaders were making a decision on Ukraine.

