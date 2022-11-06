Historic drought threatens water reserves at California’s Lake Shasta

Associated Press

Kim Carlson's apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. In September, the City Council on a 3-2 vote approved a 3% cap on annual increases. “Just normality, just freedom, just being able to walk outside and breathe and not have to walk outside and wonder what is going to happen next,” said Carlson, 54, who lives with her daughter and two grandsons at the Delta Pines apartment complex.