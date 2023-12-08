Historic Ethel Trail at Rock Springs takes a walk through centuries of history

Nestled in between Rock Springs Run and the Wekiva River, there’s a swath of public land, primarily scrub and pine flatwoods, that once served as home to a thriving town of several hundred people.

In the late 1800s, post-Civil War, the township of Ethel had a post office, a general store, a train station, a cemetery and a one-room schoolhouse. At its height, the town may have had more than 200 residents, many of whom acquired land through the Homestead Act.

Modern-day visitors to the 14,000-acre Rock Springs Run State Reserve, which sits adjacent to Wekiwa Springs State Park and Kelly Park, can walk back in time while exploring interpretive signs, the Ethel Cemetery and other remnants of the past on the newly opened, 1.5-mile Historic Ethel Trail. The project is the work of Don Philpott and volunteers from the Wekiva Wilderness Trust, who have cleared a wheelchair-accessible grassy path and installed markers along the trail.

Little was known about Ethel until 2008, when the late state park volunteer Tony Moore, a retired land surveyor, stumbled upon a grave marker obscured by grass, unearthing a rich history that was nearly lost.

Philpott, a writer and president of the Wekiva Wilderness Trust, spent the last decade building on Moore’s research, uncovering key details about Central Florida’s first large plantation and a freed slave who bought land and eventually became a commissioner for roads in Orange County.

William S. Delk, a man of English descent, bought 3,000 acres of land near modern-day Kelly Park in 1854 and started a plantation growing cotton, rice, sugar cane and corn. He worked the land with his son William, two indentured white laborers and 19 slaves.

Though his neighbors (and even his son) were loyal to the Confederacy, Delk was a Union supporter and freed his slaves after a brush with Confederate troops. Delk’s former slaves, Anthony Frazier and his half-brother Joseph Robards, served in the Union Army before returning to buy land near Rock Springs through the Homestead Act.

Frazier’s wife Mary served as a midwife and delivered many of the town’s babies, while he went on to become a commissioner for roads in Orange County in 1880, tasked with building a road between Orlando and Rock Springs.

Transportation and living were much harder at the time, as a trip to Sanford from Ethel would take a day each way with an ox cart. In 1887, the railway came, connecting Tavares and Sanford with Ethel in the middle. Severe freezes in the mid-1890s resulted in a decline in the citrus industry, causing residents to drift away and leaving only 10 families living in Ethel in 1910.

And even though much of this history has been uncovered and confirmed by publicly available records and photographs, Philpott said he’s connecting with descendants of town relatives and building on his research constantly. An upcoming archaeological survey hopes to confirm that research, which is published in a book, and unearth new pieces of Ethel’s past.

“The free e-book has grown by 30 pages since the physical book was published,” Philpott said of the book, which was co-authored by Lake County resident Shirley Meade. “We’re constantly getting more stuff in.”

While the biggest physical marker of Ethel’s past is its cemetery, which still has several headstones intact, guided hikes or self-guided tours can help visitors learn more about the area’s rich heritage.

In the future, Philpott and supporters of the Wekiva Wilderness Trust hope to build two replica cabins and a covered pavilion while welcoming school field trips and other visitor groups.

Hike the 1.5-mile Historic Ethel Trail from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 30601 County Road 433 in Sorrento (entrance on Wekiva River Road, which connects with State Road 46 from the north). A $3-per-vehicle entrance fee applies. Guided hikes are posted on meetup.com. For more information, visit floridastateparks.org or wwt-cso.com.

