Historic fentanyl bust suspect pool grows

Aug. 27—ASHLAND — Two more people have been charged in connection with one of the largest drug busts in Boyd County history, according to court records.

A Boyd County grand jury returned indictments this week against 38-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton, 50-year-old June Workman and 58-year-old James T. Sullivan on charges of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and engaging in an organized crime syndicate.

Sullivan is also facing a possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charge.

Hampton was originally arrested Aug. 14, following a raid at an address on Ponderosa Court that turned up about a kilo of pressed fentanyl, a gun and good bit of paraphernalia, according to a news release. Jail records show Workman and Sullivan were picked up this week following the return of the indictments.

All three are being held at the Boyd County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Aggravated trafficking of fentanyl is a class B felony punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, an ATF deputized unit consisting of drug investigators from the Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, the Boyd County Sheriff's Department and Catlettsburg Police.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com