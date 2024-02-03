In historic first, nationalist Michelle O'Neill to lead Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill is shown at the Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, when she was named the first nationalist first minister in the 100-year history of the body. Photo by Mark Marlow/EPA-EFE

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill on Saturday become the first nationalist to ever lead Northern Ireland's devolved government following a power-sharing agreement reached by rival factions.

O'Neill is the first nationalist first minister in the 100-year history of the Northern Ireland's Assembly. The Democratic Unionist Party's Emma Little-Pengelly will serve as deputy first minister and Edwin Poots as the assembly speaker.

The Assembly met for the first time in two years on Saturday to swear in O'Neill and Little-Pengelly in their respective leadership positions and elected Poots as speaker.

"While the last few weeks and months have focused on restoring the Assembly and the Executive, the hard work now begins in earnest," Republic of Ireland Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said in a post on X. "Northern Ireland faces a number of real challenges. An executive working collectively -- and prioritizing real, everyday needs over questions of identity -- can meet these challenges."

It's the first time the Assembly convened since DUP members two years ago protested Britain's post-Brexit trade agreements and stopped the Assembly from convening several times since then.

The Northern Ireland Assembly met for the first time in two years at the Stormont government building in Belfast on Saturday. File photo by EPA-EFE/MARK MARLOW

Sinn Fein and the DUP agreed to share power on Wednesday after nationalist party won the most seats in the May 2022 Assembly election, while the DUP is the largest unionist party.

The parties also reached an agreement on trade rules for the first time since Britain exited the European Union in 2020.