Historic food stamp increase can also boost economy

An economic recovery under threat from the Delta variant this week got a shot in the arm from an unexpected source: food stamps.

Consumer sentiment, a leading economic indicator, plunged 13.5 percent for early August as the Delta variant rose, according to a recent University of Michigan survey, a drop only exceeded during the shutdowns in April 2020 and the depths of the Great Recession.

Anti-hunger advocates say the increases to the $79 billion SNAP program, which went 15 years without an adjustment, is vital not just for the millions of Americans who face food insecurity from the pandemic, but also represents a good fiscal investment.

Every dollar spent on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits generates $1.67 in economic activity, according to calculations by Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

That's greater than the $1.31 per dollar for federal aid to state governments, and the $.32 per dollar for cutting corporate tax rates.

“People who receive SNAP benefits are generally living paycheck to paycheck,” said Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project and a senior economics fellow at the Brookings Institution. “It increases their spending on nutritious food and it helps them to be more financially secure broadly, so that’s why we see that it boosts consumer spending.”

The average benefit will increase by about 25 percent. That equates to about $36 a month additional on top of the existing average benefit of $121. The New York Times estimated that the SNAP program overall cost would go up by about $20 billion.

The influx of funds will be especially impactful for small grocers and mom-and-pop retailers that have been battered by the pandemic and now face the prospect of raising worker pay to compete with larger rivals. Being able to afford groceries frees up other spending and tends to be spent in the local neighborhoods, providing targeted economic stimulus to hard-hit communities.

“The entire grocery sector will benefit from this — everyone in the supply chain, starting with the farmers through the manufacturers and retailers,” Arun Sundaram, an equity analyst at CFRA Research.

The announcement comes as emergency provisions enacted by Congress last year that increased SNAP benefits by 15 percent are winding down. The increase will apply to all of the program’s 42 million recipients — a figure that has risen due to the economic hardship the pandemic inflicted on many Americans, particularly lower-income families.

Technically the SNAP increase, which does not need Congressional approval, is an update of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Thrifty Food Plan, from which benefit amounts are derived. The U.S.D.A. was directed to conduct a review of the Thrifty Food Plan as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

The U.S.D.A. said its analysis found that the cost of a “nutritious, practical, cost effective diet” was more than 20 percent higher than the existing Thrifty Food Plan estimate. “The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975,” the agency said on Monday.

Although the 2018 Farm Bill passed with bipartisan support, as did an increase of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, the program has been a target of GOP deficit hawks who want to pare down, rather than expand, entitlement safety-net programs.

As early as May 2020, when lockdowns were still in place in much of the country and the unemployment rate was a staggering 13.3 percent, lawmakers like Representative K. Michael Conaway (R-Tx.) objected to expanding the program. "I don't want to create a moral hazard for people to be on welfare," Conaway told the New York Times.

People who run food banks say the October increase to SNAP benefits will come just in time for many of their clients. Food pantries saw an overwhelming surge in demand at the onset of the pandemic; since then, the initial financial shock that struck many households was somewhat mitigated by stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits, but those backstops are being dismantled.

“When you give someone access to SNAP, that extra money that they may have goes to paying a bill or goes to buying their kid a pair of shoes — it goes directly into the economy,” said Juanita Burden, director of benefits and customer outreach at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, who said roughly 30 percent of her organization’s clientele are new since the onset of Covid-19. “During those first months… it was kind of overwhelming to see how much people needed,” she said.

Vollinger said one of the goals of the U.S.D.A.’s evaluation was to give an increasingly diverse populace greater access to foods that reflect how — and what — they cook.

Dzigbordi Egbenya lives in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. and volunteers with a community advocacy group raising awareness about food insecurity. Egbenya, 61, said the increase in her SNAP benefits will make it easier to buy ingredients to cook traditional African dishes like akple (dumplings typically made from corn and cassava) and okra soup.

“That is predominantly what we eat in the area I’m coming from, and I can afford that with the 25 percent increase, and that is wonderful,” she said.