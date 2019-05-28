Historic Ford GT Le Mans 24 Hours Liveries Mark End Of An Era

This will be the Ford GT's last factory backed Le Mans 24 hour endurance for now.

Today’s Ford GT endurance racers, and indeed the road car, can trace its roots back to the historic Ford vs Ferrari rivalry of the 1960s. The legendary 1, 2, 3, GT40 finish in 1966 is one of motorsport’s greatest stories, crowned by the fact that exactly 50 years later Ford won its class in the modern GT. The racer has seen much success, but this year’s Le Mans 24 Hour event will be the last factory effort for now. Marking the occasion will be a quartet of historic racing liveries.

Today Ford has revealed a series of ‘celebration liveries’ that its four GTE Pro contenders will wear. The Chip Ganassi Racing team are running the cars with Ford’s backing for the last time, with these designs paying homage to milestones throughout the model’s racing history.

Car 66 proudly displays the victorious black and white livery from 1966 where Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon first won the French 24 hour race. Number 67 is finished in an eye-catching red and white scheme that harks back to the A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney piloted GT40 of 1967 that also won the event. Ford GT 69 honors the GT40 that came second in 1966, and the final car hosts the familiar colors seen on the modern GT that won in 2016.

While other teams will likely continue to run the Ford GT in competition, it’s sad that the factory effort is coming to an end after such success. However, we’re excited to see these historic liveries make a Le Mans 24 Hours comeback.

Source: Motorsport.com



