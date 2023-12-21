Historic Fort Worth tower, formerly XTO Energy, will be converted into $33M hotel

A historic downtown office tower that was one of Fort Worth’s first skyscrapers and most recently was home to XTO Energy headquarters will be converted into an extended stay hotel, according to records filed Thursday.

The 11-story Bob R. Simpson Building at 110 W. Seventh St. will be overhauled into a Residence Inn, a $33 million construction job that begins in March and will take about a year.

Irving-based hotel company Icon Lodging purchased the building in March 2022. Icon’s other projects include the Fairfield Inn & Suites downtown, the TownePlace Suites at 3450 W. Vickery Blvd., and a Hampton Inn & Suites in Colleyville.

The Beaux Arts building at the corner of West Seventh and Houston streets dates back to 1910 and was originally designed for First National Bank of Fort Worth. It has been extensively remodeled over the years, including additions, and was known as the Baker Building in the 1960s. After a 2005 restoration, the 100,000-square-foot tower was renamed after Simpson, the XTO Energy CEO.

XTO Energy was formerly a major employer in downtown. Founded in Fort Worth in 1986 by Simpson, Steve Palko and Jon Brumley as Cross Timbers Oil, it was credited with contributing to the rebirth of downtown by buying and rehabilitating a number of old office buildings. The oil and gas producer gradually emerged as a top downtown employer as other Fort Worth companies such as RadioShack declined.

Exxon Mobil acquired XTO in 2010 but kept a significant workforce in Cowtown. But in 2017, Exxon announced it would move its 1,600 workers here to Houston.

The property was listed for sale for more than $12 million in early 2022.

Simpson bought the Texas Rangers with Dallas oilman Ray Davis after the XTO sale to Exxon.

The new Residence Inn will share the block with the luxury Kimpton Harper Hotel.