Historic Green River BBQ in Saluda set to reopen under new ownership

SALUDA - A popular barbecue restaurant in Saluda that has been closed seven months following the death of its co-owner in June is now set to reopen, according to the new owners, who said they are planning to have it back open soon.

Green River BBQ, 131 U.S. 176, shut down in June when one of its owners, Chris Deariso, died unexpectedly on June 22 at the age of 47. Deariso co-owned the restaurant with his wife, Kathryn, since December 2022.

Thomas Haas and his wife, Brianne, closed on the restaurant on Jan. 26. Thomas and Brianne Haas and their friend, Josh Kilby, who is helping open the restaurant and will be a worker there, said they've eaten there many times in the past. Haas, who has owned and operated several restaurants in the past, said the idea to purchase Green River BBQ came about while he and his wife were at Lake Summit last summer.

"It was Bri's idea actually," he said. "We were at Camp Greystone at Lake Summit, and we had some friends from New York. They came here. It was their favorite restaurant locally, and they told us it was closed. Someone said they thought the owner had passed away."

After chatting a bit, he said his wife jokingly said, "Why don't we just buy it?"

A sign at the front door of Saluda's Green River BBQ pays tribute to the restaurant's former owner, Chris Deariso.

"I said, 'OK, I'll think about it,' and she was like, 'What?' I said, 'Don't tempt me with a restaurant. I'll take a shot at it,'" Thomas Haas said.

And Haas has. Most recently, he owned 525 at The Berry Burk in Richmond, Virginia.

"We shut it down and sold it about eight or nine years ago. The other restaurants I’ve opened have primarily been as a part of someone else’s projects, mostly in Charleston. Also in Charleston, I ran the bar at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort," he said.

Brianne Haas said she was all for it when her husband decided to make the purchase.

"I thought about it for a little bit, then I said I was in. We had a deal where I took the job I wanted last time, and he went with me, so it was his turn to pick," she said. "If anyone can have a successful restaurant, it's him. It's a new challenge for him, because he usually opens them from the ground up. So, it's something new."

The bar area at Green River BBQ is seen on Jan. 31 in Saluda.

Thomas Haas said he and Kilby have been working in restaurants since they were kids.

"Josh and I got into the business the same way, washing dishes when we were kids at a summer camp. I stayed in the industry since 1995, working in restaurants and opening restaurants," he said. "I just love the industry."

Kilby said he's been coming to Green River BBQ since the 1990s when he was a kid.

"I always loved it. I was sad to hear it had closed. I was very happy to hear Thomas and Bri were going to buy. When I was asked if I wanted to come on board, I was super excited," he said.

Thomas Haas said they have no plans to make any big changes at the restaurant, which has been in business since 1984 when Saluda Commissioner Melanie Talbot first opened it. She owned it until selling it to the Dearisos in 2022.

"We're keeping the same menu items. This is a Saluda staple, a Western North Carolina staple, honestly. I don't see any reason to mess with something that's been working for 40 years. We're going to maybe tweak a thing here and there, but overall, it's going to be the same menu," he said.

Kilby said they've already had many visitors, even though the restaurant isn't open yet.

"They come by every day. The phone rings off the hook, and people stop in. It's been fun," he said.

One visitor who dropped in recently was the restaurant's original owner, Talbot.

"Melanie who founded the restaurant was in here for a couple of hours yesterday, chatting with Josh and I," Thomas Haas said on Jan. 31. "She's very supportive, which is awesome. This is her baby, and we want to do her proud."

Thomas Haas said they haven't decided on an opening date , but he believes it will be in about a month.

"We're shooting for the end of February or the first part of March," he said.

The usual hours were 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. They plan on keeping those same hours, but early on, they won't be open seven days a week, Thomas Haas said.

More information is available at greenriverbbq.com or by calling 828-749-9892.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: New owners of Saluda's Green River BBQ say it will be open soon