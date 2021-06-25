Historic heat wave blasts Northwest as wildfire risks soar

  • Sarah O'Sell transports her new air conditioning unit to her nearby apartment on a dolly in Seattle on Friday, June 25, 2021. O'Sell snagged one of the few AC units available at the Junction True Value Hardware as Pacific Northwest residents brace for an unprecedented heat wave that has temperatures forecasted in triple-digits. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
  • FILE - This July 23, 2020, file photo shows the view of the Space Needle, in Seattle. Record-high heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many don't have air conditioning. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday, June 25, 2021, through at least Tuesday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
1 / 2

Northwest Heat Wave

Sarah O'Sell transports her new air conditioning unit to her nearby apartment on a dolly in Seattle on Friday, June 25, 2021. O'Sell snagged one of the few AC units available at the Junction True Value Hardware as Pacific Northwest residents brace for an unprecedented heat wave that has temperatures forecasted in triple-digits. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)
GILLIAN FLACCUS and MANUEL VALDES
·4 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday and braced for even hotter weather through the weekend as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out up to 30 degrees above normal.

The extreme and potentially dangerous heat was expected to break all-time records in cities and towns from eastern Washington state to Portland to southern Oregon as concerns mounted about wildfire risk in a region that’s already experiencing a crippling and extended drought.

Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) over the weekend and in Portland, Oregon, weather forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 F (42 C) by Sunday, breaking an all-time record of 107 F (42 C) set in 1981. Unusually hot weather was expected to extend into next week for much of the region.

Seattle has only hit 100 F three times in recorded history, the National Weather Service said, and there was a chance it could eclipse the record of 103 F (39 C) on Monday.

“If you’re keeping a written list of the records that will fall, you might need a few pages by early next week,” NWS Seattle tweeted, as it announced that the city had already tied a record Friday for the highest morning-low temperature.

The extremely hot weather comes a week after a heat wave in the intermountain West broke records from Montana to Arizona.

The Northwest heat wave sent residents scrambling in a region accustomed to mild summers where many people don’t have air conditioning. Stores sold out of portable air conditioners and fans, some hospitals canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities opened cooling centers, baseball teams canceled or moved up weekend games and utilities braced for possible power outages.

According to 2019 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Seattle has the lowest rate of air conditioned homes of any major American city. Only 44% of the homes in the metro area have air conditioning. In the Portland metro area that figure was 79%.

At a hardware store in Seattle, about a dozen people lined up before opening hoping to snag an air conditioning unit. A worker opened the door at 8 a.m. with bad news: there were only three units.

One of the lucky buyers was Sarah O’Sell, who was worried for her cat amid predictions of triple digits.

“Unfortunately, we’re starting to see this year after year,” said O’Sell, who used a dolly to transport her new unit to her nearby apartment. “We’re going to be like California and that’s going to be desert down there. It’s only going to get hotter.”

The sweltering temperatures expected on the final weekend of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in Eugene, Oregon, also prompted USA Track and Field to reschedule several weekend events to times earlier in the day to avoid the peak heat. The Portland Pickles, the city’s semi-professional baseball team, offered weekend tickets for $1.11 — the possible high on Sunday — to keep people in the stands.

The extended “heat dome” was a taste of the future for the Pacific Northwest as climate change reshapes weather patterns worldwide, said Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington who studies global warming and its effects on public health.

“We know from evidence around the world that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of heat waves. We’re going to have to get used to this going forward. Temperatures are going up and extreme temperatures are going up even faster,” she said.

“I tell my students when they get to be as old as I am, they’re going to look back and think about how nice the summers used to be.”

The heat is also worrisome for the region because warm air sucks moisture out of the soil and vegetation more efficiently than cooler air and that makes everything more prone to fire, she said.

Oregon in particular was devastated by an unusually intense wildfire season last fall that torched about 1 million acres (404,685 hectares), burned more than 4,000 homes and killed nine people. Several fires are already burning around the Pacific Northwest and much of the region is already extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Fire crews were being positioned ahead of time in areas where fire risk was high and counties and cities across the region enacted burn bans — in some cases even temporarily prohibiting personal fireworks for the July 4 holiday weekend.

___

Valdes reported from Seattle.

___

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heat wave heading for NorCal, some spots to reach 114

    Another heat wave is on the way! Here's where it will get hottest this weekend.

  • Record-shattering heat set to engulf Western Canada, threaten public health

    Western Canada is in line for an historic heat wave in the coming days that has the potential to shatter long-standing temperature records, strain power grids and endanger vulnerable residents. Residents are reminded to exercise caution and help prevent any human-caused wildfires from igniting. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Jewish community prays for miracles after condo collapse

    Numerous members of an Orthodox synagogue are among those missing after the collapse of a seaside condominium tower near Miami. Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar, the founder of the Shul of Bal Harbour, said that his community is praying for miracles as rescue teams on Friday continued to search for survivors among the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside. Lipskar could not say exactly how many members of his congregation were missing.

  • Transgender woman, 27, stabbed with screwdriver at Lower Manhattan subway station, police say

    ‘Our victim was hit with a screwdriver in the head and the leg,’ says New York Police Department at LGBT+ policy announcement

  • Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

    Judge Peter Cahill told George Floyd's family members that “I acknowledge and hear the pain that you’re feeling,” before sentencing a former Minneapolis police officer to 22 1/2 years in prison for murder. Cahill said he would issue a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it's “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever.” Cahill said that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”

  • George Floyd's Daughter Told The Judge Sentencing Derek Chauvin How Much She Misses Her Dad

    "My daddy always used to help me brush my teeth," said 7-year-old Gianna.View Entire Post ›

  • Charley Hull charges up leaderboard at Women's PGA Championship title as she chases a maiden major

    Charley Hull has been “suffering” after so many months on the road away from her family and says she cannot wait to return to Northamptonshire on Monday. But when Hull does, it is far from outlandish to suggest that the 25-year-old could have a major title in her possession. At the halfway point of the Women’s PGA Championship in Atlanta, Hull is on five-under and contention for the breakthrough success that her staggering talent has long merited. She has finished in the top seven on two of the

  • A tropical wave is rolling across the Atlantic. It could run into rough conditions soon.

    The strong tropical wave in the far western Atlantic could face some tough conditions that might slow it from strengthening, the National Hurricane Center said.

  • Unprecedented heat wave in Pacific Northwest starts roasting the region

    The most severe heat wave on record in the Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada kicks into high gear Friday and will intensify throughout the weekend and into next week. Why it matters: Heat waves like this one are significant public health threats, particularly in areas like the Northwest, where many people lack air conditioning. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeExtreme heat tends to be the biggest weather-related killer ea

  • Drought Indicators in Western U.S. Flash Warnings of the ‘Big One’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarah Brunner opened the irrigation spigots on her farm in March, three months early. The rain should have still been falling in California. Now that summer is taking hold, she and her husband are considering shifting their meager water supplies into pastures so their animals will have enough to eat.Brunner’s worries don’t stop at the barnyard. The family’s fields of shallots, garlic and goats are surrounded by thick Northern California forests, dried out and primed to burn. An ea

  • Seattle, Portland gearing up for hottest weather ever recorded

    A heat wave is bringing unprecedented high temperatures to the Pacific Northwest — a region of the country typically cooled by the ocean, rather than central air conditioning. The heat will begin Friday and last into early next week. Why it matters: The heat wave will shatter monthly and all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest. Some of the records could break the old milestones by several degrees. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • ‘Something Off’: Miami Collapse Complex Had Issues

    Joe Raedle/GettyThe Miami-area apartment building that crashed to the ground in a horrifying early-morning collapse Thursday had been experiencing “issues” for years, and it was even the subject of a scientific study last year that warned of it sinking into the earth.The Champlain Towers complex in Surfside, Florida, was the subject of at least one lawsuit over the maintenance of the structure’s outer walls. In addition, the building attracted the attention of scientists alarmed over flooding an

  • Hailstone sets a Texas record, but one that may have been larger went into margaritas

    Texas has a new hailstone record. Was an even bigger one used in margaritas?

  • Fact check: Melted traffic lights, recycling bins, street signs were not caused by heat waves

    Following a heat wave in Arizona, images posted on social media falsely claimed to show traffic signals and other objects that had melted.

  • ‘The water is coming’: Florida Keys faces stark reality as seas rise

    Officials prepare to elevate streets despite financial shortfalls, amid recognition that not every home can be saved The neighborhood of Stillwright Point in Key Largo, Florida. Photograph: Saul Martinez/The Guardian Long famed for its spectacular fishing, sprawling coral reefs and literary residents such as Ernest Hemingway, the Florida Keys is now acknowledging a previously unthinkable reality: it faces being overwhelmed by the rising seas and not every home can be saved. Following a grueling

  • The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic — and Where To Invest Instead

    Location, location, location. Americans have heard that expression about real estate for years. But as we've learned over the past year, the phrase also applies to public health, particularly amid the...

  • Land around the Florida condo that collapsed was showing signs of sinking, according to a 2020 study

    Florida International University professor Shimon Wdowinski said the land subsidence in the 90s alone is not likely to be the cause of the accident.

  • Animal guts turn New Orleans street into ‘scene from Men in Black.’ What was it?

    Sanitation and hazmat crews were called in for the cleanup.

  • Farmers install toilets to keep badly behaved walkers off their land

    Farmers forced to install toilets and conduct social media campaigns to teach people how to use the countryside have cautioned against government plans to open up more public access on farmland. Payments will be available for farmers in national parks and areas of natural beauty to open up or improve public footpaths under new plans announced by the Government this week. But Sue Pritchard, the chief executive of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission, said there first needed to be a “natio

  • Heat Dome Breaking Northwest Records Began With Rain in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rain in China, an expanse of warm water stretching across the North Pacific and kinks in the jet stream are combining to drive an unusual heat wave that will set records in the Pacific Northwest.Seattle and Portland may post their hottest June days in history, while heat warnings are posted in Canada as far north as the Arctic Circle. The dangerously hot temperatures raise wildfire risk, may worsen air pollution and pose public health threats in a region where many don’t hav