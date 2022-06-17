A historic heat wave hit millions this week. Check out photos of people beating the heat.

A record-breaking heat wave hit millions across the U.S. this week with some states hitting triple digit temperatures.

More than 100 million Americans were under some sort of heat advisory earlier this week with cities such as Memphis and St. Louis under "excessive heat warnings."

The extreme heat blanketed the Midwest where Midway International Airport in Chicago recorded 100 degrees on back to back days (Tuesday and Wednesday), breaking a nearly 90-year record, according to NBC Chicago.

In Kansas, at least 2,000 cattle died this week amid the heat wave and high humidity levels.

"Some cattle may not have fully shed their winter coats by now, which would interfere with their ability to dissipate heat," A.J. Tarpoff, associate professor and beef extension veterinarian for Kansas State University, told USA TODAY.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke: How to recognize warnings signs and tips to keep cool

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Heat records could also fall Friday in the Southeast, where heat indices may approach 110 degrees, and the Mid-Atlantic coast, where daytime highs from the mid-90s to the century mark are forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Check out photos of people across the U.S. beating the heat this week:

A jogger takes an early morning run through Christy Cove Park in north Phoenix. The National Weather Service issued the first 'Excessive Heat Watch' of the season from June 8 to June 13.

Visitors at Boyce Park wave pool as Pittsburgh residents expect a heat wave in the coming week on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Plum, Pa.

A customer picks up three bags of ice to use at home since their power is out at the BellStores on US 250 on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Makenzie Brown beats the heat at the Vine Street Pool in Jackson, Miss., Monday, June 13, 2022.

Bicyclists and sunbathers find some shade while high temperatures persist along the lakefront near North Avenue Beach in Chicago.

Regina Anderson, 63, a renter at Indianapolis Housing Agency's Millikan on Mass, wipes sweat from her face Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. The air conditioning has been out in her unit for a weekend despite the continuing heat wave. Anderson lives with a mast cell disorder, which means her body cannot easily regulate heat. While Anderson has been able to stay elsewhere most nights, she said the heat made her ill when she slept in the apartment Monday night.

A person sits at a table at Daley Plaza in the loop, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Chicago.

Contributing: Christine Fernando, Alice Mannette, Doyle Rice

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos: Record-breaking heat wave sends Americans looking to cool down