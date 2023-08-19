As historic Hilary storm barrels toward California, state calls for all-hands-on-deck help

After issuing its first-ever tropical storm warning for Southern California, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is preparing for potential flash flooding, power outages and high-speed winds from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

The storm, which is losing strength as it moves north from Mexico, is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm early Sunday and bring “life-threatening” rain and flooding, as well as punishing winds across a wide swath of the south state.

Winds of 39 mph or higher are expected to buffet coastal areas from the California-Mexico border to Point Mugu, and may reach as far east as the Mojave Desert. The extreme weather, according to the National Weather Service, could overwhelm flood-control systems, topple trees and power lines and damage infrastructure.

Areas like the Coachella Valley could see 3 to 6 inches of rain — usually their total across an entire year. The Sacramento area may see remnants of the storm, with rain forecast for Monday.

OES activated an all-hands-on-deck approach to respond to the “multiple, overlapping emergencies” expected to arise from the incoming tropical storm. At a news briefing on Saturday, officials from OES were accompanied by leadership from California’s departments of social services and water resources, as well as Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol and Coast Guard. The state is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and utility companies to coordinate a protracted emergency response.

“California is threatened by what could be one of the most devastating storms that we’ve had hit California in more than a decade,” said Nancy Ward, OES director. The storm is expected to cause flash flooding, mudslides, rip currents and possibly tornadoes.

In Mission Beach on Saturday, a lone beachgoer sits in the calm of the approaching hurricane. Forecasters say Hurricane Hilary could produce âpotentially catastrophicâ flooding across San Diego County this weekend.

Ward advised people to expect power outages, sign up for emergency alerts, prepare a go-bag and make contact with elderly or vulnerable neighbors and family members. Officials from CHP and Caltrans urged drivers to turn around if confronted with a flooded roadway.

For individuals concerned about loved ones in state-run long-term care facilities, the statewide long-term care ombudsperson hotline can be reached at 800-231-4024.

The Coast Guard has personnel and 22 high-water vehicles on standby to assist with rescues, state Deputy Adjutant General Col. David L. Kauffman said. Caltrans Director Tony Tevares said 2,000 workers have turned to 12-hour shifts to ensure 24/7 readiness as debris and flooding are inundate roads. Shelters are prepared to accept evacuees and additional medical teams are prepared to assist local emergency medical services as needed.

“Check in on your neighbors,” said Kim Johnson, the director of the Department of Social Services. “We are stronger together.”

Long Beach lifeguards fill sandbags to help residents fortify their homes for the remnants of Hurricane Hilary while crews build a sand berm along the shore near Alamitos Bay on Friday.

What’s expected in the Sacramento and Lake Tahoe area?

The core of the storm should not pass over Sacramento or the Lake Tahoe area, but its remnants will.

In the Tahoe area, scattered thunderstorms and showers are forecast for Saturday night, Sunday and Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is in Sacramento’s Monday forecast.

Those looking forward to a hike or mountain bike in the Sierra might want to wait. The California State Parks officials are encouraging the public to limit outdoor recreation through early next week due to the storm.