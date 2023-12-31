Historic Iowa bakery to close after 150 years as longtime owner retires

After more than 150 years, the historic Hahn Bakery in Middle Amana will close its doors for the last time Sunday.

Tears of sadness and happiness have been wept inside Hahn Bakery at 2510 J St. during the past few days as longtime owner and renowned baker Doris Hahn decided to take a break after 55 years as owner.

“It’s unbelievable that I’m retiring,” Hahn said. “The whole experience has been unbelievable.”

Hahn said she and her husband, Jack, took over operations of the bakery from her husband’s parents in 1968. Hahn, alongside her husband, learned the craft of baking for the first time,

Hahn went on to run the bakery with her husband, who passed away in the late ‘90s, she said.

The idea of retiring first came to Hahn about six months ago, she said.

“When I said I was going to retire, people were in shock,” Hahn said, laughing. “I’ve had company every day. The people just don’t want me to quit, but I said I got to go and take some time for myself.”

Since her husband’s death, Hahn has dedicated herself to the bakery and the customers, she said.

“I’ve dedicated myself to the customers for the last 27 years,” she said. “It’s been hard to tell them goodbye when they’re coming through, but it’s time for me to move on.”

On Saturday, some customers who entered the storied bakery were crying, Hahn said.

“Today was rough a day,” she said. “People were crying, but understand they want me to enjoy my life.”

Although Hahn plans to enjoy retirement, she doesn’t know exactly what she’ll do next.

“I have no plans,” said Hahn, who has already been offered three part-time jobs. “I’m just going to take one day at a time.”

Although the bakery is set to see it’s last day on Sunday there might be a possibility to reopen soon, she said.

“I won’t do the baking,” Hahn said. “I’ll probably reopen in a year or two. But first, I want to enjoy myself.”

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Hahn Bakery to close after 150 years as owner retires