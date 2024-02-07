Historic lodge on Lake Superior a total loss following ‘devastating’ fire

LUTSEN, Min. (WFRV) – The historic Lutsen Lodge on Lake Superior was destroyed after a fire and had previously burned down two other times.

The Historic Lutsen Lodge posted on its Facebook page that the lodge was taken by a fire on the evening of February 5 and early morning hours of February 6. The post says that this is the third fire at the lodge and references two other fires back in 1949 and 1951.

The post has garnered nearly 4,000 shares as well as over 6,000 engagements.

The full post is below:

The Historic Lutsen Lodge has been taken by a devastating fire this evening…. A total loss to the lodge building…. Fires in 1949, 1951 and 2024. The amazing memories made here are in our hearts as we begin the heavy weighted process to rebuilt back better. The Historic Lutsen Lodge on Facebook

The Lutsen Lodge is described as a North Shore landmark for close to 140 years and is Minnesota’s oldest and ‘most beloved’ resort.

