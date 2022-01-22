🌱 Historic Low Orlando Housing Inventory + Disney TikTok Video

Up and at 'em, Orlando! Here's everything you need to know to get this Sunday started off right. Here's everything happening in town today.

1. Seminole High School has added an extra security presence following the shooting of a student last Wednesday, according to the district. An investigation is still underway for the shooting. Mental health counselors have also been brought in and will continue to work there. (WESH)

2. 73 Florida basketball players have been named for the McDonald's All-American Games this March in Chicago. Local names include Kalea Rainey, Denzel Aberdeen, Riley Kugel and Ernest Udeh Jr of Dr. Phillips High School, Nyla Harris and Stefanie Ingram of Lake Highland Preparatory School, Savannah Henderson of Timber Creek High School, Brice Sensabaugh of Lake Highland Preparatory School, Ven-Allen Lubin and Anthony Brown of Orlando Christian Prep. (Florida Patch)

3. Orlando and the surrounding area had a historically low housing inventory of 2,586 houses, townhomes and condos available for sale in December, according to data from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association (ORRA). The low inventory comes as demand to live in Orlando is high. The average in the past has been around 10,000 home that are available. (WFTV)

4. TikTok users are defending a Walt Disney World cast member after a video showed a guest arguing with him for allegedly moving her stroller at Magic Kingdom. Some comments identified the cast member as "Shawn" and praised him for staying calm. (Fox 35 Orlando)

5. A man who pleaded guilty to driving 128 miles per hour and causing a crash that killed two young women in Winter Park was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Friday. 32-year-old Justin Fonner pleaded guilty last August to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving. (Click Orlando)

Hard Rock Cafe's Backstage & Burgers Tour at Hard Rock Café. (10:00 AM)

Sunset Walk's Pets On The Promenade . (12:00 PM)

The Florida Vintage Market Orlando at Ace Café. (12:00 PM)

ZORA’s Sunday Art In Eatonville . (2:00 PM)

Joss Stone & Corinne Bailey Rae at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (8:00 PM)

City of Orlando will reopen the portal for its emergency rental assistance program on February 1st. ⁠⁠⁠The U.S. Department of Treasury gave the city $6.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds for households that have been financially impacted during the pandemic .⁠ (Instagram)

Raglan Road at Disney Springs is celebrating National Irish Coffee Day on Tuesday, January 25th , with a special, limited-time offer. (Instagram)

DOLCE is a new Gatsby-themed restaurant and dessert bar in downtown Orlando near Lake Eola Park . (Facebook)

District 3 Commissioner Robert F. Stuart helped celebrate the grand opening of The Hall on The Yard on Friday . It is a unique food hall concept that owner Jamal Wilson has brought to Orlando . (Facebook)

The new large-scale sculptures for Orange County's 7th Annual Sculpture on the Lawn Season will be unveiled during a public reception at the County's Administration Building in downtown Orlando on Monday, January 24th, 2022, from 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. (Instagram)

