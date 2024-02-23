Historic MAC building opens its doors for first time in decades

The MAC Building, located in the downtown district at 411 W. Portage Ave., has been vacant for more than 30 years and is located directly across the street from the Soo Locks and St. Marys River.

SAULT STE. MARIE— Sault residents can find themselves living in a part of history starting this week with the opening of the MAC building.

The MAC building is a 122-year-old building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie that has been sitting closed and empty for decades. This week, it's doors will open once again.

The building opened for the first time in 1903 as Crisp Laundry Service, servicing the sailors of freighters who passed through the Soo Locks. It operated for 75 years before closing down in the 70's before housing a variety of different shops until 1985.

In 1985, the building was bought by McClellan Realty. The building has sat empty since then as the realty group planned renovations. Then the realty group was run by Gary (Mac) McClellan, who had big dreams of restoring the building.

After Mac died, his wife Carol began the restoration project, wanting to finish the building in her husbands name as it was a project that was very important to him. In 2019, the renovations began, along with renaming the building to the MAC building, to honor McClellan.

"Mac saw the opportunity in the building and he passed away shortly before the project started," said Nicole Radke, Sault Economic Development Corporation development specialist. "This is a dream of his so it is dedicated to him."

In 2019, with the help of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Downtown Development Authority, McClellan Realty was able to acquire millions of dollars in grants in order to begin renovations on the building.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our coverage

The 13,000 square foot building has been renovated into nine upstairs apartments, and the lower floor has commercial space for a business. None of the spaces are currently rented out, but lease applications will start to be accepted for consideration this month.

For the past year, the building has been undergoing extensive renovations, including deep cleaning to remove chemical build up from the years it spent as a laundry service.

Throughout the renovations, there were several historical aspects of the building that were maintained, including decorative elements in the historic hall and lobby, original brickwork and floorboards, pictures of the building from over a hundred years ago and an antique weight scale which was used in the laundry service.

The renovations also included restoring the exterior, clerestory roof, architectural cornices, corbeils and windows.

"This project has been worked on for a while now and we're excited to see it come to fruition, it's a big part of our downtown," said Radke. "I think it gives the people the Soo determination to revitalize their own building, show it can be done."

The building officially opened on Thursday, Feb. 22.

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Sault historic building renovated into apartments, commercial space