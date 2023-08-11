Historic Maria Lanakila Catholic Church still stands after fires in Lahaina, Maui

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.

As Maui grapples with the losses caused by the wildfires that have ravaged the island since Tuesday, locals have begun taking stock of what has burned down and what is still left.

The fires have displaced hundreds and killed at least 55, scorching thousands of acres of land and damaging or destroying structures of major significance across the island.

While officials are still assessing damage, they have reported the ruination of over 200 homes, business and historic landmarks, such as the 200-year-old Waiola Church in Lahaina Town.

Yet, amid the destruction that hit the historical town, razing priceless relics to ash, one church is reportedly still standing despite the odds.

What is the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church?

Maria Lanakila, which means Our Lady of Victory, was established in 1846 by Father Aubert of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Mary and Jesus, according to the church’s website.

Originally consisting of an adobe building with grass hut chapels, the modern stone structure was finished in 1873 and further improved in 1918. Paintings inside the church appeared around this time and while their exact origin is unknown, it is possible they were gifts from King Kalakaua or his sister, Queen Liliuokalani.

Before this week’s events, the church offered a wide variety of services, including Latin masses, visitor weddings and the Sacred Hearts School.

Is the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church still standing?

As of Friday afternoon, the office of nearby St. Anthony’s parish confirmed to USA TODAY that the Maria Lanakila was still standing, though smoke was reportedly seen coming from the rectory.

Msgr. Terrence Watanabe, pastor of St. Anthony’s, told The Pillar yesterday: “The church, Maria Lanakila [Our Lady of Victory], is still standing, as is the rectory. The school's been a little bit affected. They're still not allowing people to drive into Lahaina.”

USA TODAY was not able to reach staff of the Maria Lanakila. Currently, it appears the church’s phonelines are out of service.

Social media posts shared by locals and people on the ground, however, have offered glimpses of the church’s current state. Videos and images show the grounds around the church scorched by flames, but the main structure appears to still be intact and in fairly good condition.

Watanabe told the Honolulu Star Advertiser that “while the church is still standing, it’s hard to say how much damage the building actually took.” Meaning, while the church looks pretty good from the outside, it’s possible that inspectors may order it torn down depending on the amount of structural damage inside, reported the Star Advertiser.

For now, however, it seems locals are relishing any small wins they can find and sharing them online for others to see.

Where is Lahaina?

Maui's Lahaina Town, once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, is revered for its religious and cultural significance.

Lahaina, which has a population of around 13,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, has been inhabited for over 1,000 years and played a significant role in Hawaiian history, serving as the seat of important royal and religious happenings.

Home to cemeteries that house the final resting places of royalty, streets that trace their roots to the 1700s, and ancestral lands, devastation brought to the town by the fires is not only structural, but deeply cultural.

Entire blocks in the town have been laid waste by the flames. While the full extent of the damage is still unknown, previous reporting by USA TODAY included accounts from locals saying the town has been “burned down to ashes.”

