Historic military planes collide at Dallas air show

Rich Pedroncelli
15
The Associated Press
·1 min read

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.

Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Texas city’s downtown.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., loal time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter plane appearing to collide with the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground, setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Recommended Stories

  • Two Planes Collide as Spectators Watch in Horror at Dallas Airshow

    Marina Tanaka / EyeEm via GettyTwo planes crashed into each other mid-air Saturday during a Dallas air show that was packed with families marking Veteran’s Day weekend, with both planes plummeting to the ground in a fiery explosion, video footage shows. Six people who were aboard the planes are feared to have died, ABC reported. The collision took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow. A spokesperson for the Dallas Fire-Rescue said he didn’t know the status of the pilots or whe

  • Two planes collide mid-air at Dallas air show; injuries unknown

    The status of the pilots and whether or not there were injuries on the ground is still not known.

  • Video shows 2 planes collide mid-air during a Dallas airshow commemorating WWII aircraft

    The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided mid-air, according to reports. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

  • Shocked Onlookers React Following Plane Collision at Dallas Air Show

    Two planes collided during an air show in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, November 12, according to local news reports.A local journalist reported that the accident occurred at around 1.20 pm on November 12, and said it was “unknown how many people were on both aircraft”, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.Footage posted by Twitter user @Lovinq_Bean shows the crash scene after the collision.This is a developing story. Credit: @Lovinq_Bean via Storyful

  • Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

    Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, which produced the Veterans Day weekend show and owned the crashed aircraft, told ABC News she believed there were five crew members on the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and one aboard the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane.

  • It's less than two weeks 'til Turkey Day: Shop Ina Garten's top 10 kitchen must-haves

    Cook up a storm with items that the Barefoot Contessa uses herself.

  • Donetsk Oblast is hell, extremely brutal battles Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's forces are able to conduct offensive operations in the country's south, thanks to "those who endure the Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast." Source: President Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "The gratitude that our defenders in Kherson Oblast are receiving now is gratitude to all of you.

  • NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe

    GettyMore and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?But if extraterrestrials do exist, we still haven’t met them yet. (Probably.) You’d think out of trillions of chances for life to spawn in the universe, we’d have found signs of other intelligent life by now, right?Now a tea

  • Just in time for the holidays — festive wool socks are on sale for as little as $2 a pair

    Black Friday came early: These cozy socks are just $11 for 5 pairs. Reviewers are head over heels!

  • Here’s where the Alaska House and Senate races stand

    The final results of the 2022 midterm elections have been trickling in over the past several days, but no winner has been declared yet in either major race in Alaska — and won’t be for some time. Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system means determining a winner often takes longer than in most other states. Voters in this system…

  • Trump Blames McConnell for Masters’s Loss in Arizona

    Former president Donald Trump continued his post-midterms tirade late Friday, attacking Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell over the GOP’s dwindling chances of retaking the upper chamber after Republican Blake Masters lost the race for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Warns Russia Risks ‘Shut In’ of Some Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesBankrupt FTX Hit by Mysterious Outflow of About $662 MillionBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitElizabeth Holmes Asks for a Lenient 18-Month Sentence at HomeUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it’s “very likely” that European Union sanctions will force Russia to offer some crude oil exports at a

  • Russian troop, equipment numbers increase significantly in Mariupol after retreat from Kherson

    After the retreat of the Russians from Kherson, there has been an increase in the movement of enemy military columns Mariupol, and a rise in the number of Russian troops there, Petro Andryushchenko, and adviser to the city’s mayor, reported on Telegram on Nov. 12.

  • Kawasaki Offered a Glimpse of Its Bizarre EV Future at EICMA 2022

    Kawasaki revealed a few of its upcoming EV motorcycles at EICMA 2022 along with the company’s plans for the future of its combustion-powered motorcycles. While Kawasaki plans to release a fully-electric sport bike in Europe by 2023, which will probably be a part of the Kawasaki Ninja lineup, the Japanese bike maker is casting a wide net when it comes to propulsion methods.

  • Fact check: No, the US Senate race in Illinois wasn’t swayed by 'corrupt' voting machines

    A USA TODAY review of election night tallies from the AP shows no voting spike in the Illinois governor's race, contrary to Mike Lindell's claim.

  • The Wrap: Friday’s NC high school football scores, how The Sweet 16 fared, Saturday schedule

    Friday’s N.C. high school football scores l 11.11.22

  • 1969 Chevy C10 Shreds Tires With LT5 V8

    Who would have thought that such a utilitarian vehicle could be so fast?

  • Oil ends higher, but prices fall for the week with China’s COVID-19 policy ‘clear as mud’

    Oil prices post a weekly drop of more than 5%, but prices get some relief Friday after news that China would ease COVID-19 rules for incoming travelers.

  • Michigan State football gets big performances on offense in 27-21 win over Rutgers

    Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard ran 26 times for 163 yards to lead Michigan State Spartans football past Rutgers on a chilly day at Spartan Stadium

  • Ukraine Latest: Key Dnipro Bridge Hit as Kyiv’s Troops Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- An attack damaged a key bridge over the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces have liberated dozens of settlements in the country’s northeast and south.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Infla