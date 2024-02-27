Historic Mississippi River bridge connecting Wisconsin, Iowa closes indefinitely after moving

Transportation officials have closed the Black Hawk Bridge that connects Wisconsin and Iowa over the Mississippi River after confirming the historic bridge had moved slightly.

The bridge, which opened in 1931 and links Lansing, Iowa to Wisconsin's Crawford County, is the only way to cross the river by car or truck between Prairie du Chien and La Crosse, which are about 60 miles apart. The cantilever bridge connects Iowa Highway 9 to Wisconsin Highway 82.

Its closure means residents who live on one side of the Mississippi and work on the other will now be facing a much longer commute.

Iowa Department of Transportation engineers confirmed the bridge moved and are investigating to determine what is happening, according to an update from the agency. There's no timeline for when — or if — the bridge will reopen.

Long adored for its design, the bridge is an iconic symbol of the region and is referred to as a "singing bridge" because of its metal grate flooring that makes a humming sound when vehicles drive across it. But it stretches across a sharp bend in the river that's challenging for barges to navigate, which has caused collisions in the past. That, combined with the bridge's age, narrowness and deteriorating structural condition made it a target for replacement.

Work began on a $140 million new bridge late last year just north of the original structure. The plan was to keep the old bridge open until just before the new one was finished to minimize traffic disruptions. The new bridge is scheduled to be ready for traffic in 2027.

Those investigating the bridge's structural integrity are also examining whether construction on the new bridge "played a part in the movement," according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Last year, former Lansing Mayor Melissa Hammell told the Journal Sentinel that residents were relieved the crossing wouldn't be closed for too long during construction because of the effect it could have on the city's economy.

"Whenever the bridge has been shut down in the past you notice a big drop in town," she said. "That was a scary thought, to think the bridge could be closed for an entire summer season when we have our busiest time."

The investigation into the bridge's movement was expected to start Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Allamakee County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office.

Madeline Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin. Contact her at (920) 996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com.

