A historic moment for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, “A vital part of our ecosystem”

Over the past 12 months, the profile of Historically Black Colleges and Universities has been raised, as notable alumni make history, fundraising from philanthropists and the federal government exponentially increases donations, and institutions continue to thrive during the pandemic.

Video Transcript

BARACK OBAMA: Many of you could have attended any school in this country. But you chose an HBCU, specifically, because it would help you sew seeds of change. You chose to follow in the fearless footsteps of people who shook the system to its core, civil rights icons, like Thurgood Marshall, and Dr. King, storytellers, like Toni Morrison, and Spike Lee. You chose to study medicine at Meharry and engineering at NCANT. Because you want to lead and serve, and I'm here to tell you, you made a great choice.

MICHAEL LOMAX: HBCU's are deeply rooted in the black communities, and they are cornerstone institutions, just like the black church, just like the black family of a healthy black community. And while they don't and cannot educate every African-American, they are there for those who think they're the best school for them. They don't question their ability.

They assume all of their students can achieve at very high levels. They help build their confidence and prepare them with very strong educations to compete in that larger world that they will go out into. And when we compare the black student who attended the historically black college versus the black student who attended a predominantly white institution, we do find that the students who attended the historically black colleges say that they got more mentoring, more support. They were prepared for the challenges of working in a predominantly white world, the building of the self-confidence and the sense of self that, I think, everyone needs to have to compete effectively in the larger society.

In the 1830s, we began to create schools, where black people could earn an education. What most Americans don't realize is that during slavery, it was against the law to teach a black person to read and to write. Because slave owners recognized that it was ignorance and the inability to read and to write, which would be a part of the enslavement system that would keep black people on the bottom of American society. So most black colleges were not founded, until after the Civil War.

They were founded by missionaries, and finally, in many of the Southern states that had been part of the Confederacy, public institutions were established. Those institutions were treated as second class institutions. They didn't get the same level of philanthropic support, or state support, or federal support that predominantly white institutions got. Yet, they still did the work.

They did more with less. The black middle class is the product of historically black colleges in this country. Our doctors, our lawyers, teachers, our judges, our nurses, our front line professionals during this pandemic, the vast majority of them, earned their degrees at historically black colleges.

People need to understand the power and importance of historically black colleges and universities in our country's history and the work that they continue to do. And I think when they do understand that, more Americans will see that these are a vital part of our higher education ecosystem. Over the course of 2020, we saw 100,000 new donors come to UNCF.

Our fundraising has increased by over 400%. What we saw after COVID and then particularly after the murder of George Floyd was an outpouring of public belief that racial inequality, injustice, and racism had to end with a vice president who attended Howard University with mayors across this country who attended historically black colleges, civic leaders who are fighting against voter suppression and for civic engagement, like Stacey Abrams, a Spelman alumna. I think more people are recognizing that these are incredible institutions worthy of investment and worthy of public support.

Latest Stories

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Five charged with Proud Boys conspiracy in deadly U.S. Capitol attack

    Five alleged members of the far-right Proud Boys group have been charged with criminal conspiracy in last month's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol that sought to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday. Federal prosecutors on Thursday also outlined details of a suspected plot by the anti-government Oath Keepers group to stage a "quick reaction force" outside Washington on Jan. 6 ready "to fight hang to hand" if ordered to do so by Trump. More than 200 people have been charged with federal offences in the bloody assault on Congress, which claimed the lives of five people at the Capitol and led to Trump's impeachment trial this week on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

    Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.

  • Former staffer identified as man who killed himself outside Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s house

    Richard Christian “Chris” Dillard, 55, was the communications director for Van Duyne’s campaign from November 2019 to April 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile. He shot himself and was found on Van Duyne’s front porch.

  • U.S. judge orders detention for alleged Proud Boy who blames Trump for Capitol riots

    A federal judge on Wednesday ordered an alleged member of the far-right Proud Boys be detained pending trial over his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, even as the man's attorney tried to pin the blame for the riots on former President Donald Trump. Dominic Pezzola, also known as "Spaz," is one of at least six alleged Proud Boys facing criminal charges stemming from the insurrection by Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which left 5 people dead and interrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • The Folly of Biden’s Iran Strategy

    The United States and Iran each wants to reenter the nuclear deal they struck in 2015 — also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — but neither wants to go first. During an interview with CBS on Sunday morning, Biden said that Tehran would have to stop enriching uranium before the U.S. lifts Trump-era sanctions targeting Iranian entities. That same morning, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif told CNN that he’s sticking with his country’s demands that Washington lift sanctions first. Although the dispute matters insofar as it is a test of Biden’s resolve, recent events show that the administration’s strategy misses the forest for the trees, giving short shrift to the need to constrain Iran’s missile program, which scored a major success with the launch of the Zuljanah rocket on February 1 and is continuing to progress. “The launch of the Zuljanah SLV [satellite-launch vehicle] will complicate the new Biden administration’s efforts at incorporating missiles into nuclear talks,” said Benham Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “Iran has a diverse missile arsenal that must be accounted for in any diplomatic effort.” Although the launch was conducted under the auspices of Iran’s civil satellite program, this only lent it a thin shred of legitimacy. The Pentagon’s 2020 Ballistic and Cruise Missile Threat report made clear that rockets such as the Zuljanah SLV could easily be a key step on the path to intercontinental ballistic missiles. “Progress in Iran’s space program could shorten a pathway to an ICBM, because space launch vehicles (SLV) use inherently similar technologies,” the report concluded. One of those key technologies is the solid-propellant engine that powered last week’s Zuljanah SLV launch. The use of a solid-fuel motor is unusual: Liquid-fuel engines are widely regarded by experts as more appropriate for SLV launches, while solid-propellant rockets can be readied for battle more quickly. “Iran’s SLV program opens the door for longer-range missile missions, and teaches the regime critical lessons about thrust, staging, engine design, and more,” Taleblu said. The Biden administration understands this. A State Department spokesperson told AFP last week that the U.S. is “concerned” by Iran’s SLV launches “given these programs’ ability to advance Iran’s ballistic missile development.” Which is why the current standoff over reentering the nuclear deal is a red herring: Even if negotiators do reach agreement on whether the lifting of U.S. sanctions or the limiting of Iranian uranium enrichment comes first, Iran’s missile program will remain unaffected. On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated the administration’s stance toward Iran’s ballistic-missile ambitions, stating that the U.S. considered Iran’s missile-development activities to be illegal, and that it would continue to work to prevent nonproliferation violations. “Our goal is not only to have Iran come back into full compliance with the JCPOA, but then to use the JCPOA, which we would seek to in the first instance lengthen and strengthen, as a platform for follow-on agreements to include other areas of Iran’s malign activities” including Iran’s ballistic-missile program, Price said during the department’s daily briefing. Representative Jim Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee and a noted congressional Iran hawk, warned that the “dangerous policy” of reentering the JCPOA would forfeit U.S. leverage to constrain Iran’s ballistic-missile development and support of regional terrorism. The Zuljanah launch is “proof that the regime’s ultimate goal is an ICBM” and “also illustrates again why, as former Secretary of State Pompeo laid out, any deal with Iran cannot just deal with the nuclear file but must also stop the regime’s ballistic-missile program and support for terrorism,” Banks told National Review. “Conservatives will continue to oppose, and work to reverse, any sort of sanctions relief to Iran unless it stops supporting terrorism, ends its regional destabilization, and stops its ballistic-missile program,” he added. Although Biden doesn’t need the support of congressional Republicans to lift sanctions, Iran has said plainly that it has no intention of making concessions on the issue of its missile program, even if the two sides agree to reenter the JCPOA. During his CNN interview on Sunday, Zarif declared that any curtailment of the missile program is out of the question, asserting that Obama foreign-policy officials brought on to serve under Biden, such as National-Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, “should know better.” In the 2015 agreement, Zarif said, “We agreed on what to deal with and what not to deal with.” In other words, if the Biden administration intends to address Iran’s potential pursuit of ICBMs only after it reaches an agreement on restarting the 2015 nuclear deal, it will almost certainly be in for a rude awakening.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan

    A Pakistani Muslim youth shot and killed an Ahmadi homeopathic doctor at his clinic in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, the police and a spokesman for the minority group said. The attacker on Dr. Abdul Qadir, 65, was immediately caught by residents and handed over to the local police. Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Ahmadi community, released a statement condemning the attack and saying that members of their community were being constantly targeted because of their faith.

  • Nearly 200 pounds of contraband bologna seized at New Mexico border, feds say

    The bologna was hidden in the driver’s luggage and trunk of their vehicle, Customs officials said.

  • U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

    "The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy," the U.S. State Department said. Kavala was acquitted a year ago of charges related to 2013 anti-government protests, but was immediately rearrested on charges relating to a failed 2016 coup. A Turkish court ruled on Friday to combine the two outstanding cases and rejected Kavala's request to be released.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • Two opponents of Belarus leader face more jail time as he floats reform

    Belarusian authorities have brought new charges against two prominent opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko who were jailed during mass protests, accusing them of extremism and trying to seize power, their lawyer said on Friday. The charges against Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak could see them jailed for 12 years. Kolesnikova was one of three women who joined forces in an election against Lukashenko last year that prompted a crackdown against months of unrest.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: "Since last fall, I’ve spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I’ve also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss.“I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” Haley told Politico in December. “This is not him making it up.”She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?”“There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He’s got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans.“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him," she said. "And we can’t let that ever happen again.” The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I’m disgusted by it.”Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.